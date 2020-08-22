Nebraska experiencing drought conditions

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, the western half of the United States is experiencing various levels of drought.

Nebraska is not excluded from this as we are currently facing abnormally dry or moderate drought stress across the region. For many producers in this part of the state, irrigation is a necessity to help mitigate any potential drought concerns. However, irrigation adds additional costs to crop production and there’s still a concern about drought stress on dryland corners and non-irrigated fields.

As corn and soybeans are in the mid- to late-reproductive stages, a question that might be on producer’s minds is, how are drought conditions at this point going to impact my yield and bottom line?

Many corn fields in the area are in the late milk/dough stages (late R3/R4) but we are seeing quite a few reaching beginning dent (nearing R5). With the exception of late planted fields, most soybeans range from beginning seed (R5) to full seed (R6).

While some fields may have received scattered showers over the past couple weeks, others are dry and might be exhibiting drought stress. On dryland fields, pivot corners, and field edges, we are starting to see leaves turn yellow or brown.