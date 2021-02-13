Nebraska Extension project aims to improve, promote Fourth Street

Nebraska Extension hopes to revitalize and promote Fourth Street as part of a new project.
Sandra Barrera, an educator with Nebraska Extension, said the service started a project earlier this month with the hopes of making Fourth Street a hub for shopping and leisure. She said the idea to improve Fourth Street came from 24th Street in Omaha, Presidents Street in Rapid City, S.D., and Eighth Street in Miami, Fla.
Barrera said more than 100 businesses are located on Fourth Street in Grand Island, including a pharmacy, restaurants, bakeries and grocery stores.
While some people have the perception that most — if not all — of these businesses are minority-owned, Barrera said Nebraska Extension’s inventory of businesses there put minority ownership at 50%.
“When you walk around Fourth Street, you look and see what they (businesses) have to offer, people don’t (initially) know what they offer,” she said. “We want everybody to come to Fourth Street, go to the stores and see what they have. We have some very nice stores like grocery stores, bakeries and a mechanic.”
Barrera said the long-term goal of the project is to have events on Fourth Street that will attract visitors, such as sidewalk sales, a trunk-or-treat event, a spring festival and a Cinco De Mayo celebration.
“Maybe this is an opportunity for the businesses to sell all of their old inventory and connect with new customers,” she said.
During these events, Barrera said, Nebraska Extension will educate business owners on topics such as sales, customer service and how to decorate their storefronts to attract customers
“We have to help them to promote Fourth Street,” she said. “When we have the Nebraska State Fair, we have (thousands of) people who come to the city and they don’t know where Fourth Street is; they don’t know that we have businesses over there. I want to promote that and see businesses come to Fourth Street. But, we have to prepare for that. For example, when you have visitors, you have to clean your house. So that is going to be another thing we are going to work on.”
Barrera said Fourth Street businesses benefit the local economy as they pay income, sales, occupation and real estate taxes. If the project helps attract visitors to Grand Island, the economic benefit multiplies, she said.
“The businesses are so happy because they have never had this opportunity to participate in a project like this,” Barrera said.
The Fourth Street project may take three to four years to complete. Barrera said the plan is to work with local agencies to build connections and get grant funding to add landscaping and improve Fourth Street sidewalks.
“We have Fourth Street and we have Third Street. Railside is very nice and I want to see Fourth Street beautiful, too,” she said. “We need to add some flowers, improve the sidewalks, etc.
Barrera said Nebraska Extension plans to partner with students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney to work with Latino businesses, and all Fourth Street businesses, to have an online presence.
“The students are going to create a website for Fourth Street,” she said. “We are going to have that website and we are going to have them map Fourth Street and show the businesses we have on Fourth Street. If you click on the business (on the map on the website), it is going to send you to their Facebook page. From there, you can see the sales and promotions these businesses have.”
Barrera said the map also will be available in print and the hope is to have it available at area tourist sites to let people know about Fourth Street.
Those wanting more information about the project and/or want to partner with Nebraska Extension on it are encouraged to contact Barrera at 308-385-5088 or sandra.barrera@unl.edu.