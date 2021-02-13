Nebraska Extension project aims to improve, promote Fourth Street

“Maybe this is an opportunity for the businesses to sell all of their old inventory and connect with new customers,” she said.

During these events, Barrera said, Nebraska Extension will educate business owners on topics such as sales, customer service and how to decorate their storefronts to attract customers

“We have to help them to promote Fourth Street,” she said. “When we have the Nebraska State Fair, we have (thousands of) people who come to the city and they don’t know where Fourth Street is; they don’t know that we have businesses over there. I want to promote that and see businesses come to Fourth Street. But, we have to prepare for that. For example, when you have visitors, you have to clean your house. So that is going to be another thing we are going to work on.”

Barrera said Fourth Street businesses benefit the local economy as they pay income, sales, occupation and real estate taxes. If the project helps attract visitors to Grand Island, the economic benefit multiplies, she said.

“The businesses are so happy because they have never had this opportunity to participate in a project like this,” Barrera said.