Nebraska Extension provides in-field training on corn, soybean production

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension will provide in-field training opportunities during Crop Management Diagnostic Clinics later this month.

Training includes the Midwest Soybean Production Clinic on Aug. 23 and the Midwest Corn Production Clinic on Aug. 24.

The clinics offer hands-on, in-field training with CCA credits; learning opportunities from the unbiased expertise of university specialists; up-to-date, current, research-based information; and one-on-one attention, actual on-site plot demonstrations, and beneficial interaction with other participants. The small manageable groups promote interaction between presenters and participants. They are offered at a site specifically developed for the training at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead.

Participants will see a growing season in one place at the training sessions. They will observe plots with crop growth and development at a range of vegetative/reproductive growth stages. Discount available if attending both soybean and corn sessions.

Aug. 23: Soybean Production Clinic, 8:25 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with registration at 8 a.m. Topics include: cultural practices; insect management in soybeans; soybean plant pathology; soil fertility; IPM for successful weed management in soybean; soybean irrigation management; effects of planting decisions; and cover crops.

Aug. 24: Corn Production Clinic:, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 7:30 a.m. registration. Topics include: agronomy cultural practices; genetics/production; insect damage in corn; plant pathology; soil fertility; IPM for successful weed management in corn; Irrigation management; effects of planting decisions; and cover crops in corn.

Early registration is recommended to reserve a seat and resource materials. If registering for one clinic, cost is $115 by Aug. 20 and $140 after. A two-day discount is provided for those registering for both corn and soybean clinics; cost is $170 by Aug. 20 and $220 after.

Visit enrec.unl.edu/crop for additional information or to register. Or contact Nebraska Extension CMDC Programs, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE 68033, 800-529-8030, email cchromy2@unl.edu or fax 402-624-8010.