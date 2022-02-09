 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Extension to host land application training
Nebraska Extension to host land application training

Nebraska Extension will host several in-person Land Application Trainings this winter across the state emphasizing “Applying Manure Management Concepts On-Farm.”

This educational program will focus on field selection, the value of manure, soil health, and protecting water quality when making applications. Sessions are very applied and interactive for participants so they get hands-on experience making decisions about which fields would benefit from a manure application.

Participants will learn updates on regulations and have open discussions on how to best use manure on your operation. This program is open to all producers that intend to utilize manure on their operations. Farm staff and advisors implementing the farm’s permit or nutrient plan are also encouraged to attend.

Sarah Sivits

Sarah Sivits

Several dates and locations across the state for both initial and recertifying applicators are available. Initial applicators are required to attend the entire training day while recertifying applicators are welcome to attend the entire day but are only required to participate in the afternoon session. Those participating in both the morning and afternoon session will receive NDEE Land Application Training Certification. Training is required every five years for permitted operations.

The schedule includes:

Lexington: Tuesday, Feb. 8, Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (initial), 1 to 3:30 p.m. (recertification).

Columbus: Thursday, Feb. 10, Platte County Extension Office, 2715 13th St. Columbus; 3 to 9 p.m. (initial), 6:30 to 9 p.m. (recertification).

North Platte: Friday, Feb. 11, West Central Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (initial), 1 to 3:30 p.m. (recertification).

Geneva: Tuesday, Feb. 15, Fillmore County Fairgrounds, 641 N. Fifth St; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (initial), 1 to 3:30 p.m. (recertification).

Additional trainings, locations, times and registration information can be found online (https://water.unl.edu/lat) or by contacting Leslie Johnson at 402-584-3818 or leslie.johnson@unl.edu.

A reminder:

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is planned for Feb. 24-25 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney. The two-day conference will offer a variety of topics with more than 20 workshop sessions. By participating in these workshop sessions, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

Keynote speakers include Katie Dilse, Carey Portell and Maggie Holub.

Registration for the two-day event is open on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website (https://wia.unl.edu). Early bird registration ends Wednesday, Feb. 9, and increases after this time, but participants are welcome to register at any time.

Scholarships are available for students, and more information about applying can be found on the Nebraska Women in Ag website (https://wia.unl.edu) or contacting Jessica Groskopf at 308-632-1247 or (jgroskopf2@unl.edu.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

