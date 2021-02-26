Nebraska Farm Bureau backs ‘Right to Repair’ bill

Sometimes a farmer’s success can be determined in just a matter of minutes.
In a time-sensitive harvest with bad weather approaching, getting a broken-down piece of farm machinery up and running can make the difference in getting the harvest in on time.
“Timely and cost-effective repair is vital to our members,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue of Central City.
That is why Nebraska Farm Bureau is supporting state legislation that would ensure Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and independent repair technicians have access to information, diagnostic equipment and the parts to repair farm equipment and machinery.
McHargue said that LB543, introduced by state Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, addresses an ongoing issue of concern to farmers.
According to Nebraska Farm Bureau, farm equipment manufacturers have maintained exclusive control over equipment information and technology that Farm Bureau says limits farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to purchase the information and tools necessary to repair their own equipment or turn to an independent third-party service technician for assistance.
McHargue said production agriculture is a machinery- and equipment-intense business.
“It’s also a time-sensitive business, subject to the whims of the weather and needs of livestock,” he said. “Tractors must run when cattle need fed. Combines need to run during harvest when crops are fit. Our business is predicated on equipment working when it’s needed.”
McHargue said Nebraska Farm Bureau has been engaged in deliberations at the state and national levels with farm equipment manufacturers about addressing the “right to repair” issue.
They are doing that through a private memorandum of understanding similar to ones McHargue said are used in the automobile industry, whereby vehicle owners and independent technicians can purchase information, diagnostic equipment and the parts needed for vehicle repairs from the automakers.
McHargue said Nebraska Farm Bureau has an appreciation for the role equipment manufacturers and their local dealers play in farmers’ business and rural communities.
“They’re an important partner,” he said. “With that in mind, our members want the same flexibility in farm equipment repair that’s available in the automobile industry.”
According to McHargue, a private agreement would be best for all parties involved and Nebraska Farm Bureau is open to continuing the discussions with the manufacturers.
“We believe LB543 offers a solution to a longstanding concern if we’re unable to arrive at a nonlegislative solution by working with the manufacturers,” he said.
McHargue said his organization prefers to have the memorandum of understanding.
“This needs to be resolved quickly,” he said. “Our support for LB543 is real and we’ll support this bill until it passes, or we reach an agreement.”
McHargue also clarified where Farm Bureau stands in the broader “right to repair” conversations that expand into other industries and areas such as the right to modify equipment.
“To be clear, our interest is in making sure farmers and ranchers have the ability to purchase what they need at a reasonable rate to get their equipment up and running or have the option of turning to an independent technician,” he said.
McHargue said Farm Bureau is not seeking the right to modify farm equipment and is not interested in the broader “right to repair” discussions surrounding off-road vehicles or consumer electronics.