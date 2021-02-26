Nebraska Farm Bureau backs ‘Right to Repair’ bill

McHargue said Nebraska Farm Bureau has been engaged in deliberations at the state and national levels with farm equipment manufacturers about addressing the “right to repair” issue.

They are doing that through a private memorandum of understanding similar to ones McHargue said are used in the automobile industry, whereby vehicle owners and independent technicians can purchase information, diagnostic equipment and the parts needed for vehicle repairs from the automakers.

McHargue said Nebraska Farm Bureau has an appreciation for the role equipment manufacturers and their local dealers play in farmers’ business and rural communities.

“They’re an important partner,” he said. “With that in mind, our members want the same flexibility in farm equipment repair that’s available in the automobile industry.”

According to McHargue, a private agreement would be best for all parties involved and Nebraska Farm Bureau is open to continuing the discussions with the manufacturers.

“We believe LB543 offers a solution to a longstanding concern if we’re unable to arrive at a nonlegislative solution by working with the manufacturers,” he said.

McHargue said his organization prefers to have the memorandum of understanding.