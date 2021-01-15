Nebraska Farm Bureau cheers Richetts' plans for tax relief, expansion of broadband

“We greatly appreciate Gov. Ricketts’ continued efforts to address this important issue, ” McHargue said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau is looking forward to working with Ricketts and state legislators, he said, in addressing “our state’s overreliance on property taxes” during the current legislative session.

McHargue said Nebraska Farm Bureau also appreciates Ricketts’ efforts to make broadband expansion a priority for Nebraska.

Ricketts said the state “must continue to invest in better community connectivity through broadband internet.”

“It’s no secret that many Nebraskans still do not have access to broadband,” he said.

Ricketts said more than 80,000 Nebraska households lack broadband speeds of at least 25/3.

“The pandemic revealed how impossible work from home or remote education can be for those on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Ricketts said.

He said during the past several months, the state was able to use CARES Act money to begin connecting 17,600 households with broadband.

“Additional households are expected to receive broadband using existing resources over the next two years,” Ricketts said.