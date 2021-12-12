Nebraska Farm Bureau names 2022 Leadership Academy Class

KEARNEY — Eleven farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across Nebraska have been selected for Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2022 Leadership Academy. They will begin a year-long program starting Jan. 20-21 in Kearney.

“The goal of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy is to cultivate the talents and strengths of our members and connect their passion for agriculture to opportunities of service within the Farm Bureau organization,” said Phil Erdman, facilitator of the 2022 Leadership Academy. “Great leaders have a clearly defined purpose, purpose fuels passion and work ethic. By developing leadership skills, academy members can develop their passions and positively impact their local communities and the state of Nebraska.”

Erdman works with Audrey Schipporeit, Nebraska Farm Bureau’s director of generational engagement, to help facilitate the program. Erdman also serves as the vice president of membership for Nebraska Farm Bureau.