Nebraska firefighters get schooling in saving

There was no major disaster in town this week but more than 1,000 volunteer firefighters from across Nebraska descended on Fonner Park and the Nebraska State Fairgrounds for this year’s Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association Fire School.
Jeff Horn of Fullerton is a member of the committee charged with organizing the annual event.
“It is a very great school for paid firefighters and volunteer firefighters to get training to help them help their community, and get their training.”
Twenty-nine classes were on the menu from “Wildfire Tactical Leadership” to “Basic Rope Rescue.”
Horn said a lot of ground is covered, offering Basic Rope Rescue skills as an example. “If somebody is stuck in a grain bin or in a ditch … they learn how to tie knots to help rescue people from different scenarios and about wearing a harness correctly.”
Within that realm, skills from beginner to advanced are taught.
The workshops were geared toward all levels of firemanship, also covering fire investigation, rescue, fire safety and prevention, leadership, officer training and EMS topics.
“It’s all across the board,” Horn said.
“We have a really good beginners’ course called ‘Introduction to Firefighting’ that teaches you the basics. We have other classes like basic pump operations on how to pump water with a pumper truck.” The workshops were held at Fonner Park and other locations around Grand Island.
Horn said the immensely popular statewide event is regularly well-attended, especially considering that it isn’t necessarily required.
In addition to classes and demonstrations, dozens of vendors were available with items like fire gear — one vendor had a pink fire helmet on display — and cutting-edge safety equipment. Apparatus vendors had their shiniest, fanciest trucks, ambulances and other vehicles on display.
The three-day event opened with announcements, awards and traditions special to the discipline.
The keynote speaker for Fire School 2021 was Chief Billy Greenwood. Greenwood is the fire chief for TF Green International Airport at Warwick, R.I. He also has a wealth of experience teaching firefighting skills and tactics. Greenwood also hosts the radio show “Tap the Box on Fire Engineering Radio.”
The training extravaganza, in its 84th year was organized by a special committee, the NSVFA Board, the State Fire Marshal’s Training Division and numerous other contributors.
Board members, who hail from all over the state, arrive in Grand Island Sunday night, Horn said. “Monday at 7 a.m. we hit the ground running. We take about 3½ to 4 days to set up all of Fonner Park, the Heartland Event Center and the Expo Center,” he said.
It takes 1½ days to tear everything down and get things put away, Horn said.