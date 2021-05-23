Nebraska firefighters get schooling in saving

There was no major disaster in town this week but more than 1,000 volunteer firefighters from across Nebraska descended on Fonner Park and the Nebraska State Fairgrounds for this year’s Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association Fire School.

Jeff Horn of Fullerton is a member of the committee charged with organizing the annual event.

“It is a very great school for paid firefighters and volunteer firefighters to get training to help them help their community, and get their training.”

Twenty-nine classes were on the menu from “Wildfire Tactical Leadership” to “Basic Rope Rescue.”

Horn said a lot of ground is covered, offering Basic Rope Rescue skills as an example. “If somebody is stuck in a grain bin or in a ditch … they learn how to tie knots to help rescue people from different scenarios and about wearing a harness correctly.”

Within that realm, skills from beginner to advanced are taught.

The workshops were geared toward all levels of firemanship, also covering fire investigation, rescue, fire safety and prevention, leadership, officer training and EMS topics.

“It’s all across the board,” Horn said.

