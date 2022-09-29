Nebraska, five other GOP states file lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness program

LINCOLN — Nebraska, along with five other conservative states, filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Missouri. The states requested the court immediately enact a temporary stay on any relief sought through the program.

Biden’s forgiveness program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, will get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The White House estimates that about 232,100 borrowers in Nebraska, including 136,000 Pell Grant recipients, would be eligible for the one-time debt relief.

The lawsuit requests a temporary stay because federal officials indicated they may begin canceling student loan debt as early as next week, according to a press release form Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson's office. Nobody with debt will be disadvantaged by the stay, Peterson's office argues, because federal student loan repayments have been on pause since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and will continue through the end of this year.

The lawsuit is the second this week challenging the program. A libertarian advocacy group filed a similar complaint in an Indiana federal court on Tuesday.

The Thursday complaint alleges that Biden is overreaching his executive power in cancelling student loan debt — a power given to Congress.

"Determined to pursue across-the-board debt cancellation and stymied by repeated failures to achieve that goal through legislation, the Administration resorted to the now-concluded COVID-19 pandemic and a federal law that applies in the context of military operations or national emergencies as its justification for taking this dramatic action," states the press release from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

According to the complaint, the Biden administration has justified the program citing the Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students Act of 2003, which was signed into law in 2003 by President George W. Bush, and is meant to provide federal student loan relief for active duty military, those residing or working in a disaster area, or people who have suffered economic hardships due to wars, military operations or national emergencies.

Biden has pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a national emergency warranting the relief, but the complaint claims the law was never intended for relief of this magnitude.

Since it was first announced in August, the president's plan has drawn strong opposition from Republicans, including Nebraska’s congressional delegation and Gov. Pete Ricketts. Among other arguments, critics contend the plan is fundamentally unfair and will benefit the well-off.

In a statement Thursday, Ricketts thanked the attorney general "for stepping up with these other states to hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable to the law.”

“President Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme is fundamentally unfair and would harm the American families forced to pay for it," the governor said. "Additionally, the Executive branch does not have unilateral authority to impose a sweeping student loan cancellation plan..”

The White House has said that nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year and no relief will go to any individual or household in the top 5% of incomes in the U.S.

Republicans have also seized on the plan’s price tag. The Congressional Budget Office said this week that the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades. The White House countered that the CBO’s estimate of how much the plan will cost just in its first year, $21 billion, is lower than what the administration initially believed.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.