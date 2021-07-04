Nebraska Grazing Conference set for Aug. 9-11 in Kearney

KEARNEY -- The 2021 Nebraska Grazing Conference is back as an in-person event after going virtual in 2020. This 2021 conference is planned for Aug. 9-11 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney with a program that bridges grazing lands production and conservation.

An Aug. 9 pre-conference tour at Larsen Land and Livestock near Lexington kicks off conference activities. Discussion topics include conservation practices, grazing management, prescribed burning, and plant identification.

There is no fee to attend the tour; however, attendees are asked to indicate their participation when completing their conference registration. Arrival at the tour site between 12:30 and 1 p.m. will allow time to get to the field site.

Aug. 10 and 11 features speakers from around the country presenting on topics related to conservation, the value of pollinators in grassland habitat, managing wet meadows, grazing systems, and risk management.

Scheduled speakers include Ed and Leta Olson who are 2020 Leopold Conservation Award recipients; Jeff Drahota, biologist, and Brad Krohn, project leader, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rainwater Wetland Management District; and Chris Redman and Tim Goodnight, managers at Turner Ranches.