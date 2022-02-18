Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Thibodeau visits Grand Island

Former Omaha state senator and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau visited Grand Island Thursday as part of her statewide campaign.
Thibodeau visited The Independent ahead of a meet-and-greet at The Saddle Club.
For Thibodeau, this year’s election is “about the parents,” she said.
“Our children are so important to us and their education, and focusing on math, reading, English and science, and the fact that we have a whole generation of children who are quite far behind right now,” she said. “As I speak to parents across the state, they’re going, hey, we have a lot to address in this state, but if we lose our children, nothing else matters.”
Crime is also a key concern for Thibodeau.
“We’re looking at crime that is coming into our state in the ways of illegal drugs, and we have some people who want to get soft on crime,” she said. “They want to make some drugs into a misdemeanor, for instance, heroin. And parents are scared for their children’s safety. They don’t want them subjected to that.”
Our freedoms are being “chipped away at each day,” Thibodeau said.
“I want to stand up and be the governor of Nebraska who can stand strong and say, you will not indoctrinate, as opposed to educate, our children,” she said, “and you will not come into our state and commit a crime and be allowed out.”
She added, “I will work with all of the law enforcement to make sure everyone knows Nebraska is a no-crime state.”
Like her fellow conservative candidate in the 2022 governor’s face, Thibodeau is an advocate for “family values” and “local control.”
She distinguishes herself, though, as a female Republican candidate, as a parent, and as the owner of a private preschool, she would speak with hundreds of parents every day.
“I’ve been able to have those one-on-one conversations,” she said, “and being a mom I know what other families are going through, and what you’re doing to juggle your work-life balance, the stresses it puts on families when schools shut down and parents are trying to homeschool children or find child care, and still make a living and provide for a family.”
She added, “People opened up to me, and I could really listen to and hear what everyday Nebraskans are going through.”
Though from Omaha, Thibodeau said she is attentive to rural Nebraska, saying she knows “where my food comes from.”
“Rural Nebraska is the backbone of our state, and I will never forget that. In fact, we taught it in our preschool, how food gets to our table,” she said. “Rural Nebraska has been overlooked in the past for things to grow in agriculture and economic development. I’m inspired because I’ve seen some great things going on in our state.”
She added, “It’s amazing the opportunities the entire state has, but it needs to come within the community because communities know what’s best for them.”
Competing with seven other candidates in this year’s Republican primary, Thibodeau remains optimistic from actively meeting with community leaders “one-on-one.”
“I believe, and I think Nebraskans still believe, that every single vote has to be earned,” she said. “I’m out driving well over 1,000 miles a week earning every single vote, and each person I talk to whose vote I earn tells me, ‘I think you’re going to be our next governor.’ That gives me great hope because I would love to serve this great state because of our great people, and because I think our state can be the example for the rest of the country.”
Nebraska’s primary election will take place May 10.
For more information, visit theresaforgovernor.com.