Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Thibodeau visits Grand Island

Former Omaha state senator and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau visited Grand Island Thursday as part of her statewide campaign.

Thibodeau visited The Independent ahead of a meet-and-greet at The Saddle Club.

For Thibodeau, this year’s election is “about the parents,” she said.

“Our children are so important to us and their education, and focusing on math, reading, English and science, and the fact that we have a whole generation of children who are quite far behind right now,” she said. “As I speak to parents across the state, they’re going, hey, we have a lot to address in this state, but if we lose our children, nothing else matters.”

Crime is also a key concern for Thibodeau.

“We’re looking at crime that is coming into our state in the ways of illegal drugs, and we have some people who want to get soft on crime,” she said. “They want to make some drugs into a misdemeanor, for instance, heroin. And parents are scared for their children’s safety. They don’t want them subjected to that.”

Our freedoms are being “chipped away at each day,” Thibodeau said.