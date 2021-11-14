 Skip to main content
Nebraska high schoolers invited to participate in Emerging Writers Contest
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is looking for the state’s best young writers.

Open to any high schooler in the state, the annual Nebraska Emerging Writers Contest gives students an opportunity to showcase their talent while competing for cash prizes.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Democracy,” based on “The Meaning of Democracy” essay written by American author E.B. White during World War II.

Using that piece as inspiration, students are asked to write their own poem, short story or essay about democracy and what it means today.

Maximum word counts are 300 for poetry, 2,000 for essays and 4,000 for short stories. First-place winners in each category will receive a $100 prize. Runners-up receive $50 each. Only one entry is allowed per person.

To participate, send your submission to omalleym2@unk.edu along with your name, telephone number, high school and grade. Please include the contest category and a title for your work, as well. The submission and accompanying information should be included in the body of the email (no attachments). Submission deadline is Feb. 1, 2022.

The Nebraska Emerging Writers Contest is sponsored by the UNK Writing Center, American Democracy Project and Phi Eta Sigma and Sigma Tau Delta honor societies. It’s judged by UNK undergraduate students.

For more information, visit https://unkphietasigma.weebly.com/writing-c

