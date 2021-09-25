Nebraska LEAD announces 2021-23 Fellows

Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 40 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program started this month.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

Central Nebraska LEAD 40 Fellows include: Mitch Oswald of Aurora, Abe Smith and Hannah Swink of Kearney, Cole Lewandowski of Litchfield and Dylan Haas of St. Edward.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14- to 16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespeople for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.