Nebraska LEAD announces 2021-23 Fellows

Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 40 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program started this month.
The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.
Central Nebraska LEAD 40 Fellows include: Mitch Oswald of Aurora, Abe Smith and Hannah Swink of Kearney, Cole Lewandowski of Litchfield and Dylan Haas of St. Edward.
LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14- to 16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespeople for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.
Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy, international trade and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.