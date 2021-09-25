 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska LEAD announces 2021-23 Fellows
0 comments

Nebraska LEAD announces 2021-23 Fellows

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 40 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program started this month.

The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

Central Nebraska LEAD 40 Fellows include: Mitch Oswald of Aurora, Abe Smith and Hannah Swink of Kearney, Cole Lewandowski of Litchfield and Dylan Haas of St. Edward.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14- to 16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespeople for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy, international trade and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is sponsored by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Frost full postgame press conference

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts