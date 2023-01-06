Nebraska Legislature extends debate on committee lineups amid accusations of 'hyper partisan politics'

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature spent the majority of the 90 minutes that made up the third day of the session debating the proposed lineup of legislative committee memberships, and failed to reach a consensus by the end.

Multiple Democrats spoke out against the current proposal, which would give Republicans the majority on most committees and Democrats the majority on just one. The debate will continue when lawmakers reconvene on Monday, after Speaker of the Legislature John Arch made the motion to adjourn at 11:30 a.m. with seven state senators still waiting to speak.

The whole body votes on the committee memberships.

The officially nonpartisan Legislature is currently made up of 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats. A group of lawmakers making up the Legislature's Committee on Committees submitted a preliminary report laying out the lineup of committee memberships, which drew immediate criticism from Democrats.

Committees are an essential part of the Legislature. Virtually every bill that gets approved each session must first get through a designated committee. Many bills that get introduced never get debated on the chamber floor because they don't make it out of their committees.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a Democrat, argued that the partisan biases under the proposed lineup will reduce the Legislature's efficiency. Debates that would normally happen in committee executive sessions will now happen in the chamber, she said.

Some Democrats alleged they were kicked off committees where they had incumbency or were not granted a seat on their preferred committee despite having seniority, in favor of giving Republicans more power. Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, a Democrat, said the Committee on Committees favored a "radical political agenda" over fairness.

"This is hyper partisan politics at its absolute worst," Cavanaugh said.

Hints of discord among lawmakers came up during the election of committee chairs on the first day of the session, which saw few contested elections. In one of the few contested races, incumbent chair Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont was ousted by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil for the Education Committee chairmanship. Though the votes were cast by secret ballot, Murman, a Republican farmer, received 32 votes, and Walz, a Democrat and former educator, received 17 votes, indicating the votes likely were split down party lines.

While the Committee on Committees was debating the makeup of committees, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a member of the committee, claimed lawmakers were not following the traditional precedent to favor incumbency, seniority and lawmaker's preferences in determining the lineup.

"It was all about partisan selfishness and favors for friends," Hunt, a Democrat, said in a Tweet Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, one of the few Republicans to speak in Friday's debate, argued that committee lineups aren't always based on the three factors Hunt listed, and that members of both parties often make deals to favor their agendas.

Conrad claimed on Friday that the committee failed to follow proper protocol, including sometimes meeting without all members present, and alleged that some members engaged in "bullying" and "threats."

Republican Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, chair of the Committee on Committees, previously claimed that some of the lawmakers who were upset about their committee designation did not submit their preference sheets on time. Cavanaugh cross-examined Albrecht on this claim Friday, leading Albrecht to admit that while some lawmakers submitted their preferences the day before the deadline, all sheets were submitted on time.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, made a motion to recommit the proposal back to the committee in an effort to get new Sen. John Frederickson of Omaha, a Democrat, a seat on the Judiciary Committee, of which Wayne is the chair. As a mental health provider, Wayne said Frederickson's perspective is essential to have on the Judiciary Committee, which will soon be debating proposals on a new prison and criminal justice reform.

Wayne quickly withdrew his motion, however, claiming he didn't have the support necessary to trade Frederickson into the committee. Immediately after that, Cavanaugh made a new motion to recommit the proposal. She said she would be willing to trade her seat on the Health and Human Services Committee for Frederickson's seat on the Natural Resources Committee. That motion has yet to be voted on.

It's unclear how long the debate will last. Moser argued against Cavanaugh's motion, urging lawmakers to approve the lineup of committee memberships and move onto other business. He said if the proposal is recommitted, he expects that will lead to new membership disputes coming up.

"We can talk about this however long they want, but I don't think it's going to change anything," Moser said.