Nebraska Legislature honors Ashworth for safety efforts

Ashworth’s efforts play a direct role in keeping the community safe, Aguilar said.

“If you follow the history of railroads in Grand Island, there’s always been issues with crossings and problems with the railroad going through Grand Island,” he said. “Having her around and helping to teach safety is immense for our community.”

Aguilar added, “All the young people are going to benefit from that for years to come.”

Ashworth worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years, mainly as a dispatcher, and has been active with Nebraska Operation Lifesaver since 2010.

In her free time, she hosts railroad safety education programs across the state.

Ashworth has given more than 715 presentations and has reached an estimated 6,300 people at multiple venues, according to Operation Lifesaver Nebraska coordinator Carol Daley.

Among her efforts, she raised funds and got support from Union Pacific’s Harriman Dispatch Center for a poster contest in 2014 to better educate students about the importance of railroad safety.

The posters were then displayed at Gretna Public Library as a way to share that message with the community.