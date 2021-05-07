Nebraska Legislature honors Ashworth for safety efforts

Debra Ashworth of Grand Island has been recognized by the Nebraska Legislature for her volunteerism and community education efforts with Operation Lifesaver.
Legislative Resolution 108 was introduced April 27 by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and signed by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, the Legislature’s president, on May 5.
The resolution congratulates Ashworth for receiving OLI’s F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award for 2020.
Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights of-way.
Being honored by the Legislature left her speechless and teary-eyed, Ashworth said.
“I’m beyond words. I feel so honored,” she said. “I hope this helps bring Operation Lifesaver some recognition, and maybe I can get some presentations from all of this and we can help keep everyone in Nebraska safe around railroad tracks.”
Aguilar was inspired to draft the resolution after learning about the national recognition for Ashworth and her efforts.
“I thought it was impressive, to get a national award like that,” he said. “I had the opportunity to do that, so why not? She deserves the recognition.”
Ashworth’s efforts play a direct role in keeping the community safe, Aguilar said.
“If you follow the history of railroads in Grand Island, there’s always been issues with crossings and problems with the railroad going through Grand Island,” he said. “Having her around and helping to teach safety is immense for our community.”
Aguilar added, “All the young people are going to benefit from that for years to come.”
Ashworth worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 37 years, mainly as a dispatcher, and has been active with Nebraska Operation Lifesaver since 2010.
In her free time, she hosts railroad safety education programs across the state.
Ashworth has given more than 715 presentations and has reached an estimated 6,300 people at multiple venues, according to Operation Lifesaver Nebraska coordinator Carol Daley.
Among her efforts, she raised funds and got support from Union Pacific’s Harriman Dispatch Center for a poster contest in 2014 to better educate students about the importance of railroad safety.
The posters were then displayed at Gretna Public Library as a way to share that message with the community.
Ashworth has also published a children’s book on railroad safety, featuring her pet schnauzers, titled “The Adventures of LaVerne & Shirley in Nebraska.”
She gives out copies freely to school students to educate them about crossing safety.
Ashworth will receive the F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award on Aug. 10 at the Region 6 meeting of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver.
For more information about Operation Lifesaver, visit www.nebraskaol.org.