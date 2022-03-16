Nebraska Legislature passes population threshold law that affects only Hall County

Hall County Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting applauded the Legilature’s approval of LB791.

The legislative bill changes population requirements relating to county surveyors, engineers and highway superintendents.

It is a bill that, currently, only applies to Hall County.

“It was a very good idea for us,” Board Chair Ron Peterson told The Independent. “That was a bizarre bill for the county because we were the only ones who were affected. But it makes sense because really it doesn’t make any sense to put somebody in charge of a department that he has no involvement in.”

He added, “We were very pleased.”

In August, data released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that Hall County’s population had increased by 7.3%, from 58,607 people in 2010 to 62,895 in 2020.

As a result of crossing the 60,000 population threshold, the county became required to make a change in its administrative structure.

The job description for the county surveyor, an elected office, had to be changed so the person in the role was also in charge of the county’s highway department.

Scott Peters was elected as county surveyor and Geographic Information Systems coordinator in 2018.

In September, Steve Riehle stepped down as highway superintendent to focus on serving as county highway engineer.

The county has been searching since for a replacement for that position, with Commissioner Scott Sorensen serving as the interim department head.

In January, state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney submitted LB791.

The bill increases the population base by which a county surveyor serves as the head of the county roads department from 60,000 to 100,000.

LB791 passed 43-0 in the Legislature on March 8.

It was signed into law Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“It’s a great thing for Hall County,” said Commissioner Sorensen. “We’ve been pushing for that for about the last year to get that changed. Our thoughts are, that will give us a little bit more flexibility and hopefully encourage some other highway superintendents to apply for our open position out there.”

County Surveyor Peters also applauded the passing of the bill.

“It’s a good thing for the GIS department and for the county in whole if they can find a good person to run the highway department, then both departments will be well-served, instead of one person trying to serve both of them,” Peters said. “That’ll be the biggest accomplishment out of it, I think.”

Peters added that GIS still will be working closely with the Highway Department and “continue to be there to support them.”

