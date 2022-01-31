Nebraska McDonald’s restaurants encouraging blood donations

Between now and Saturday, McDonald’s restaurants in Nebraska are giving free small French fries or a cookie to customers who show proof of blood donation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The promotion, which started Sunday, is meant to encourage individuals to donate during a nationwide blood shortage and to show support for the American Red Cross and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Proof of donation can be either an arm band or donor care guide from the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

To make an appointment for blood donation log on to: www.redcross.org