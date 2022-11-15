Nebraska Public Media online event explores state’s mental health resources

LINCOLN — A nationwide shortage of mental health care providers is creating challenges, especially in rural areas. Nebraska Public Media is hosting an online discussion event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, that will explore mental health resources that are available across Nebraska, as well as ways individuals and organizations are working to close the access gap.

Visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/mentalhealth for more information, and to register to watch and participate.

This online event is inspired by the recent PBS film Ken Burns Presents “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” a film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers.

“Hiding in Plain Sight” is a documentary about the U.S. youth mental health crisis. It follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled and, at times, overwhelmed them.

The event will feature an excerpt from the film, as well as short stories from Nebraskans who share their personal experiences with mental health access across the state.

Participants can join a discussion with Nebraska experts, including:

— Sami Bradley, LIMHP, associate vice president, Early Childhood Mental Health at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

— Dr. Barbara Buttes, (Yankton Sioux, Mdewankatowan Dakota), anthropologist, researcher and consultant for the Nebraska Department of Education and school districts serving Native American youth

— Dr. Catherine Jones-Hazledine, owner, Western Nebraska Behavioral Health and co-director, Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska Panhandle Division

— Quinn Lewandowski, senior research specialist, University of Nebraska Public Policy Center and president, Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (moderator)

The event will feature clips from the documentary, as well as short videos from Nebraska youth, teachers and administrators.

“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” is a production of Florentine Films, Ewers Brothers Productions and WETA Washington, D.C.