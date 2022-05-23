 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Public Media's 'Friday LIVE’ taping in Red Cloud June

Friday Live
courtesy, Nebraska Public Media

RED CLOUD — The public is invited to the taping of Nebraska Public Media’s “Friday LIVE” arts and entertainment radio show 10 a.m. June 2 at the National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House at 413 N. Webster St.

Nebraska Chamber Player Chris Ellenwood will premiere a new composition, “Children of the Moon,” based on Cather’s “One of Ours,” with Nebraska’s own Brian Leeper on voice.

Hastings College piano professor Jonathan Sokasits will perform two solos, along with a duet with high school senior Taylor Wilson of Hastings.

“Friday LIVE” host Genevieve Randall will also discuss the 67th Annual Willa Cather Spring Conference June 2-4 in Red Cloud.

This program will be broadcast on News/Classical radio channel and at NebraskaPublicMedia.org at 9:59 a.m. June 3. Visit NebraskaPublicMedia.org/about to learn more.

