Nebraska Republicans and Democrats come together for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball

In a time when Nebraska's partisan divide seems wider than ever, Democrats and Republicans alike set aside their political differences to celebrate the introduction of a new governor.

Roughly 3,500 people filled the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha for Gov. Jim Pillen's inaugural ball Saturday night. The guest count was more than a thousand higher than Pillen's predecessor Pete Ricketts had at his last inaugural ball, which was held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln in 2019.

"Tonight is an extraordinary celebration of Nebraska," Pillen said.

Ricketts was in attendance at the ball Saturday night, and called the increased capacity an improvement from his previous celebrations. He described inaugural balls as "a wedding on steroids," recalling that at his first ball in 2015, he spent about two hours in a line taking pictures with people.

"It is a blur," Ricketts said.

Several other prominent state Republicans were in attendance, including U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood, Sen. Deb Fischer, new Attorney General Mike Hilgers, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and a swath of state senators. Multiple Nebraska Democrats were also on the guest list, including former governor and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, along with roughly a dozen state senators.

Among them was State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who said he was happy to attend an inaugural ball in his home turf in Legislative District 7. Though the Nebraska Legislature got off to what he called "a rocky start," with lawmakers still stuck debating whether committee assignments are overly partisan, he said inaugural balls are typically events where politicians can dance together regardless of party affiliations.

The dancing did not happen until later in the evening — kicked off by Pillen and first lady Suzanne Pillen dancing to "What a Wonderful World." The Jordan Kahn Orchestra performed through the rest of the night.

Before that, guests crowded into a large ballroom for dinner, where the main entree was a Frenched bone-in center cut loin chop — a nod to Pillen's background as a hog producer. Suzanne Pillen promised to put "pork on the plate" back in November when announcing the event.

Over an hour after dinner was served, Pillen had yet to have a chance to sample the meal himself. He spent much of the night shaking hands with attendees. He said meeting up with old friends — one of whom traveled over 6,000 miles from Hawaii to attend — was one of his favorite parts about the night.

"You can feel the energy, can't you," Pillen said.

Pillen took the stage just after 8 p.m. for his remarks, first praising Suzanne Pillen for her role in organizing Saturday's event. While on the campaign trail, Pillen said he would often hear voters say they weren't sure about him, but they knew Suzanne Pillen would make a great first lady.

He fought back tears recalling his late father, who died 24 years ago. Before his death, Pillen said his father saw things changing in the state, but he would be shocked at how far Nebraska has come since then.

"There's never been a better time to be a Nebraskan than now," Pillen said.

Pillen ended his speech with familiar rhetoric used during his campaign — he called on Nebraskans to work together to make progress. He has long advocated for an "attitudinal change" in state government, to focus more on the greater good for the whole state rather than specific regions.

"I'm just Jim Pillen," he said. "None of us can achieve great things alone, but together we can."