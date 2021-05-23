Nebraska Rod and Custom Association tour returns in June

HASTINGS — The 28th annual Nebraska Rod and Custom Association 600-mile Tour Nebraska driving event is scheduled for June 5 and 6, based out of Hastings.

There are many car shows and car events during the summer season, but there is no other event like Tour Nebraska.

This is a road tour of 450-plus classic, antique and special interest vehicles. The estimated value of the vehicles the Nebraska Road and Custom Association members will be driving is $7 million.

The tour route this year will go near 25 towns and villages, including the Grand Island area. The route changes every year to showcase the special attractions of Nebraska to members while bringing a classic car show to various areas of the state.

There are morning and noon stops along the way, but otherwise a lawn chair along the side of the road or the tailgate of a pickup will give an excellent view of the tour vehicles in action.

Community residents can hear the sound of the vehicles coming five miles away, and it will take more than 30 minutes for the tour to go by.

More than 450 vehicles have registered to participate this year in what has become a “traveling parade” of 15 miles or greater.