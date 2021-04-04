Nebraska’s economy appears to be positioned better than most states

Kauffman and McCoy said one factor underlying Nebraska’s resilience has been the strength of its goods-producing industries.

“Nationally, employment declined only 4.6% from the beginning of the pandemic through February 2021,” they wrote. “Similar to the last recession, however, job losses in Nebraska’s goods-producing industries have been much less and, as of February, had been nearly recovered in total.”

Construction, manufacturing remain stable

The report said that employment in construction and manufacturing has remained significantly more stable in Nebraska during economic downturns.

Construction and manufacturing firms account for nearly a fifth of the state’s jobs, and employment in both industries has remained solid over the past year. During the last recession, job losses in the construction industry were about four times larger nationally than in Nebraska. In a similar pattern, and despite the severity of the pandemic, employment in construction was only 0.3% less in February 2021 than prior to the pandemic. Manufacturing sector job losses had been completely recovered.

The two economists said economic conditions among specific types of goods-producing businesses in Nebraska have differed significantly from the 2007-09 financial crisis and recession.