Nebraska’s historical monuments subject of library presentation

The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers is the subject of a Grand Island Public Library presentation set for 2 p.m. Sept. 19.

The talk is free and open to the public and sponsored by Humanities Nebraska with the support of the Grand Island Library Foundation and the Hall County Historical Society.

“Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” by historian Jeff Barnes is a review of the state’s earliest historical markers, from setting its borders to marking its trails to honoring its people. Drawing from his site visits and photographs collected from across the state, Barnes shares some of the more interesting, colorful, and even controversial ways Nebraskans told their stories through boulders, tablets, plaques, and statues.