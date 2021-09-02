Nebraska’s Largest Classroom stretches over three days at Nebraska State Fair

Having Raising Nebraska — and the fair in general — at her students’ disposal as a classroom has offered something for all of her students, Gottlob said.

“Some of them have loved the animals. Some of them said lunch was the best. Some of them have enjoyed this Nebraska stuff,” she said as her students hopped on an extra-large, detailed floor map of Nebraska.

“We got to watch our band march today and some of the kids loved watching. There hasn’t been a unanimous thing for like, we all want to do that again,” Gottlob said.

Groups need not register for Nebraska’s Largest Classroom, Polak said. “There are some special perks to signing up, but you don’t have to.”

The state’s largest classroom has plenty to offer, whether a group signed up or not, Gottlob said.

“Not all kids get to travel and do some of these things,” she said. “Not all kids are up on the farm, so they got to learn some of those things that many of our students already know. But I have some that say, ‘No, I’ve never seen this.’ This is so fun for them.”

Ultimately, an exciting, Nebraska-style learning experience is what Nebraska’s Largest Classroom is all about, Polak said. “It’s just a fun atmosphere.”

Nebraska’s Largest Classroom continues today, with students from more schools visiting the Nebraska State Fair.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

