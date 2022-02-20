Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts turn the big 5-0

The 7,932-square-mile Lower Loup NRD is Nebraska’s largest, stretching from the Sandhills 156 miles to just east of Columbus. Along the way it includes all or parts of 16 counties including Hall, Howard, Merrick, Buffalo, Greeley, Nance and Sherman.

Whether they are knee-deep in a wetland teaching children why wildlife needs clean water, or helping with high school land judging contests, each NRD’s Information and Education professionals know ecosystems benefit when youngsters learn about conservation.

“Conservation education helps students understand and appreciate our natural resources and offers information on how to conserve those resources now and for future generations,” said Larry Schultz, the Lower Loup NRD’s information and education coordinator.

NRDs also develop and manage fish and wildlife habitat, and parks and recreational facilities. Outdoorsy types can explore more than 80 recreational areas, parks, trails, lakes and wildlife management areas owned by Nebraska’s NRDs.