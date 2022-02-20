Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts turn the big 5-0

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts celebrate 50 years in 2022. With more river miles than any state, the sandhill crane migration, the deepest depths of the Ogallala Aquifer, and the one-of-a-kind Nebraska Sandhills, it’s no wonder that Nebraskans are longtime conservation leaders.
In March 1935, a gritty cloud of midwestern topsoil hovered over Washington, D.C., as legislators were preparing to discuss soil conservation. The Great Depression and Dust Bowl were raging, and Americans were suffering.
Within weeks, Congress enacted the Soil Conservation Act and directed the secretary of agriculture to establish the Soil Conservation Service to implement the legislation. In 1949, Nebraska became the first state west of the Mississippi River to merge all its counties into Soil Conservation Districts — the predecessors of today’s NRDs.
Decades later the Unicameral passed LB1357 and Gov. Norbert Tiemann signed Nebraska’s NRDs into existence. The nation’s first Natural Resources Districts — organized along watershed boundaries instead of political boundaries — began operating on July 1, 1972.
Not everyone agreed with the creation of the NRD system. Court challenges questioning the constitutionality of the NRD law continued until 1974 when a ruling from the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the legislation. Twenty-three NRDs serve Nebraskans statewide today.
The 7,932-square-mile Lower Loup NRD is Nebraska’s largest, stretching from the Sandhills 156 miles to just east of Columbus. Along the way it includes all or parts of 16 counties including Hall, Howard, Merrick, Buffalo, Greeley, Nance and Sherman.
Whether they are knee-deep in a wetland teaching children why wildlife needs clean water, or helping with high school land judging contests, each NRD’s Information and Education professionals know ecosystems benefit when youngsters learn about conservation.
“Conservation education helps students understand and appreciate our natural resources and offers information on how to conserve those resources now and for future generations,” said Larry Schultz, the Lower Loup NRD’s information and education coordinator.
NRDs also develop and manage fish and wildlife habitat, and parks and recreational facilities. Outdoorsy types can explore more than 80 recreational areas, parks, trails, lakes and wildlife management areas owned by Nebraska’s NRDs.
The NRDs often use the creation of flood control structures, sediment control activities, or wetland renovation projects as opportunities to create or expand recreational opportunities for the public. Regionally, the Central Platte NRD owns sandhill crane viewing sites near Alda and Gibbon and maintains hiking paths around B-1 Reservoir near Lexington. Davis Creek Recreation Area near North Loup and Pibel Lake Recreation Area in Wheeler County are both owned and operated by the Lower Loup NRD, as well as an 11-acre arboretum with a paved walking trail adjacent to the NRD’s headquarters building in Ord.
Learn more about Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts and recreation areas at nrdnet.org/recreation.