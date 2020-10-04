Nebraska’s winter wheat harvest down 38% from 2019

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service has reported winter wheat production is estimated at 34 million bushels, down 38% from last year.
The USDA said the area harvested for grain totaled 830,000 acres, down 14% from 2019. Planted acreage totaled a record low 900,000, down 16% from a year earlier. The yield is 41 bushels per acre, down 16 bushels from last year.
Nationwide, all wheat production totaled 1.83 billion bushels in 2020, down 5% from the revised 2019 total of 1.93 billion bushels.
Last week, the USDA reported winter wheat planted was 60%, behind 65% last year and 66% average. Emerged was 15%, near 16% last year, and behind 27% average.
Area harvested for grain totaled 36.7 million acres, down 2% from the previous year. The United States yield was estimated at 49.7 bushels per acre, down 2.0 bushels from the previous year.
The USDA said the levels of production and changes from 2019 by type were: winter wheat, 1.17 billion bushels, down 11%; other spring wheat, 586 million bushels, up 4%; and durum wheat, 68.8 million bushels, up 28%.
In Nebraska, oat production is estimated at 1.83 million bushels, up 61% from 2019. Area harvested for grain, at 29,000 acres, is up 61% from last year. Planted acreage totaled 135000, up 13% from a year earlier. Average yield is 63.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from 2019.
Nationwide, oat production was estimated at 65.4 million bushels, up 23% from 2019.
Yield was estimated at 65.1 bushels per acre, up 0.8 bushel from the previous year. Harvested area, at 1 million acres, was 21% above last year.
Barley production, nationwide, was estimated at 165 million bushels, down 4% from the revised 2019 total of 172 million bushels. The average yield, at 77.5 bushels per acre, was down 0.2 bushel from the previous year.
Producers seeded 2.62 million acres in 2020, down 5% from 2019. Harvested area, at 2.13 million acres, was down 4% from 2019.
In related news, Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1, 2020 totaled 239 million bushels, down slightly from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Of the total, 87.0 million bushels are stored on farms, up 2% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 152 million bushels, are down 2% from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 51.2 million bushels, down 20% from last year. On-farm stocks of 14.5 million bushels are up 38% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks, at 36.7 million bushels, are down 32% from 2019.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 52.3 million bushels, down 27% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 4.20 million bushels are down 51% from 2019 and off-farm stocks of 48.1 million bushels are down 24% from last year.
Sorghum off-farm holdings, at 1.06 million bushels, are down 61% from last year.
Oat stocks stored in all positions totaled 1.69 million bushels. On-farm stocks totaled 600,000 bushels, down 40% from 2019 and off-farm stocks totaled 1.09 million bushels.
Barley stocks stored in all positions totaled 187,000 bushels.
