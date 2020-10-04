Nebraska’s winter wheat harvest down 38% from 2019

Nationwide, oat production was estimated at 65.4 million bushels, up 23% from 2019.

Yield was estimated at 65.1 bushels per acre, up 0.8 bushel from the previous year. Harvested area, at 1 million acres, was 21% above last year.

Barley production, nationwide, was estimated at 165 million bushels, down 4% from the revised 2019 total of 172 million bushels. The average yield, at 77.5 bushels per acre, was down 0.2 bushel from the previous year.

Producers seeded 2.62 million acres in 2020, down 5% from 2019. Harvested area, at 2.13 million acres, was down 4% from 2019.

In related news, Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1, 2020 totaled 239 million bushels, down slightly from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Of the total, 87.0 million bushels are stored on farms, up 2% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 152 million bushels, are down 2% from last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 51.2 million bushels, down 20% from last year. On-farm stocks of 14.5 million bushels are up 38% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks, at 36.7 million bushels, are down 32% from 2019.