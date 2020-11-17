Nebraska State Education Association survey: Central Nebraska teachers say they are doing better

The Nebraska State Education Association says that while survey results show teachers statewide are struggling, those in Buffalo and Hall counties are doing much better.
At a news conference Monday morning, held via Zoom, NSEA President Jenni Benson and NSEA Executive Director Maddie Fennell discussed the results of its survey of teachers, asking them about what teaching has been like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benson said that on Oct. 23, NSEA sent a survey out to 18,693 members and it received more than 6,500 responses.
“Considering the high demand on teachers right now, 35% is an excellent return rate,” she said.
According to the NSEA survey data, 70% of educators say that their students are provided enough personal protective equipment.
Benson said this is alarming as this means that 30% of educators do not have appropriate PPE for their students.
“That is a health and safety issue,” she said.
In the central Nebraska region — made up of Buffalo and Hall counties — 75% of surveyed teachers say their school district is providing enough PPE to students.
When educators were asked whether they support a mask mandate, Benson said the survey data shows that, statewide, 92% of them support this. She said the percentage increases to 96% in Omaha and 98% in Lincoln.
In the central region, 90% of educators surveyed said they support a mask mandate for their schools.
Benson said 59% of Nebraska pre-K-12 educators who answered the survey said they do not believe the learning model their district currently is using is equitable. The opposite was true for the central region, with about 69% of educators surveyed saying they believe the learning model their district is using is equitable.
When educators were asked about whether their school district was listening to educator input, 52% of educators statewide who were surveyed said their district is not listening to their input. This increased to 75% in Lincoln and Omaha.
In Buffalo and Hall counties, the survey results were much different from the statewide results, with about 72% of those surveyed saying they do feel their school district is listening to educator input.
Benson said that statewide data shows that 59% of educators surveyed said they do not feel they have enough planning time to prepare for their teaching workload. The results are similar for the central region, with 51% of those surveyed saying they do not feel they have enough planning time.
NSEA asked educators what the one word they would use to describe teaching right now was and 86% of those surveyed statewide said “frustrated,” “overwhelmed,” “stressed” or worried.”
The results were similar for the central region, with 84% of those surveyed using these four words to describe their current teaching situation.
“When you are talking about educators, and when 86% of them are overwhelmed, stressed, frustrated and worried, that is concerning,” Benson said. “Some of those feelings are about themselves, but most of those feelings are about the students, their families and what trauma they are going through as well. They are trying to provide the very best education that they can despite the circumstances.”
Statewide, she said, nearly one in four teachers responded that they planned on leaving the teaching profession due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the central region, the results were about the same, with 27% of educators surveyed saying they planned to leave teaching after this school year due to the pandemic.
Benson said a total 2,269 respondents wrote comments in regard to the survey and many “were heartbreaking,” with a number of the comments having one word: help.
“Everyone is struggling, whether you are an educator, a family member or a student,” she said. “Our educators’ feelings are real and their frustration is real.”
According to the survey, Benson said, the current teacher reality is that Nebraska teachers are being asked to give up their plan time because there are not enough educators due to COVID and other factors. She added teachers have to plan for both on-site learning and for remote learning for students who are quarantined.
Benson said teachers also said that their classrooms are being doubled with more students being added to their classrooms to make up for the lack of staffing. She said the NSEA did a separate survey of retired teachers with “hundreds of them” saying they will not substitute teach this year due to health concerns and/or being high-risk for COVID-19, which has led to a substitute teacher shortage.
The complete NSEA survey results can be viewed at nsea.org/survey.
