Nebraska State Education Association survey: Central Nebraska teachers say they are doing better

The results were similar for the central region, with 84% of those surveyed using these four words to describe their current teaching situation.

“When you are talking about educators, and when 86% of them are overwhelmed, stressed, frustrated and worried, that is concerning,” Benson said. “Some of those feelings are about themselves, but most of those feelings are about the students, their families and what trauma they are going through as well. They are trying to provide the very best education that they can despite the circumstances.”

Statewide, she said, nearly one in four teachers responded that they planned on leaving the teaching profession due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the central region, the results were about the same, with 27% of educators surveyed saying they planned to leave teaching after this school year due to the pandemic.

Benson said a total 2,269 respondents wrote comments in regard to the survey and many “were heartbreaking,” with a number of the comments having one word: help.

“Everyone is struggling, whether you are an educator, a family member or a student,” she said. “Our educators’ feelings are real and their frustration is real.”