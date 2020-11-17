Nebraska State Education Association: Time to act is now

NSEA also shared its planned action to respond to the survey results. NSEA President Jenni Benson and NSEA Executive Director Maddie Fennell called on Gov. Pete Ricketts to take action, including issuing a statewide mask mandate, to help keep students in school and everyone in school safe and healthy.

“If the leadership in this state won’t make hard decisions and put mandates in place, schools will close, (regardless of) whether or not they stand up and say schools need to remain open,” Benson said. “Our hospitals will continue to be overrun and more Nebraskans will die — our friends and our family.”

Fennell said the time to act is now and “we do not have any more time to wait.”

“We are joining with the medical experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and across Nebraska in requesting the governor immediately issue directed health measures that will call for mandatory masks statewide, limiting gatherings of people indoors and outdoors to 10 people, stop all indoor dining and start a take-out Nebraska campaign,” Fennell said.

She also called for the DHMs to reduce the size of Nebraska classrooms.

“We cannot have ... more kids put into classrooms when everyone knows you need to stay farther apart, not closer together,” Fennell said.