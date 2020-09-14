Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation: Organization commits to long-term viability of State Fair, Fonner Park

Galloway said the foundation’s purpose is to bring people to together with the goal of the betterment of the Nebraska State Fair.

For example, a longtime vendor at the State Fair, Tammy Earnest, along with her husband, Mitch, operate Triple E Signs & More of Palmer and made a contribution to the foundation during the fair.

Earnest said the foundation is important to the operation of the State Fair.

“The fair needs the 1868 Foundation,” she said. “We are contributing to the foundation because it is our choice.”

That “choice” is because the Earnests see the value not only of the foundation, but the value the fair brings to Grand Island and the entire state.

This is the first year they have donated to the foundation.

What prompted that donation, Earnest said, is that “many people walked up to us and thanked us for being at the fair this year. That is how important the State Fair is to the state of Nebraska.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Koepke said the foundation has cut back on its solicitation efforts because of the financial difficulties created for businesses and individuals.