NEBRASKA STATE FAIR: A lesson on healthier eating choices

Eating is easy, especially at the Nebraska State Fair this week.

Eating healthily, though, must be learned, and it was a lesson taught Thursday at Fair's Raising Nebraska exhibition hall.

University of Nebraska Extension Educators Hannah Guenther, a Cuming County nutritionist, and Tara Dunker, a Gage County dietitian, shared how Nebraska's farmers can make such healthy choices during harvest time.

The afternoon session, titled "Food in the Field," was not designed to shame or be judgmental about snacking. It is also not a weight-loss program.

"We prioritize making sure there's balance in people's lives," said Dunker.

Guenther added, "We're not saying you're doomed to a life of salads and steamed broccoli, and you can't have a hot lunch from Dairy Queen when you're out in the field, because a healthy eating habit is not a complete diet."

For some farmers, working 12 to 18 hours a day to feed the world, the most convenient option might only be a "one-handed" option.

Guenther noted that 53% of farmers (mean age, 28.9), met the criteria for major depressive disorder, with 71% meeting the criteria for general anxiety disorder.

This can be improved through simple shifts in food choices, as opposed to a complete diet overhaul.

For a drink, water is the ideal choice, along with unsweetened tea or 100% fruit juice. Sugar-sweetened drinks are best as an occasional treat, and not for hydration.

Having a can of vegetable juice at lunch is not only nourishing but revitalizing.

Bring along leftovers for a meal, one made from a dinner leaner meats.

Popcorn, a whole grain and a fiber, is a better choice than potato chips.

Another easy shift is going from whole grain breads and tortillas, said Guenther.

Dunker said she enjoys engaging people at such events.

"I hope I did inspire to make healthier choices in a way that's doable for them," she said. "We don't want anything to seem unachievable. We want it to fit nicely within somebody's life, which is why we talk about 'small shifts.'"

Such choices are beneficial to a person's health, said Dunker.

"It's all about the small things you do over a long period of time habitually that really make a difference," she said.

Such a lifestyle is attainable for the average person, because it is individualized.

"A lot of times people think there's only one way to eat healthy, but I think it's all about eating healthy in a way that works for you," said Guenther, "what your preference is, your lifestyle, and just what you're wanting to get out of food."

Guenther spoke about her husband Adam, a farmer who made those shifts and has benefitted greatly both in body and mind.

"Honestly, his diet wasn't very good. Does he do everything we say here? Absolutely not. But it is crazy how even he notices it and is like, wow, I feel so much better, and I'm not feeling like I'm dragging on through the day," she said. "He is revitalized and encouraged to keep going."

Dunker told how her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son do not even realize that they are "eating healthy," they are just having the food and treats they enjoy best.

"My daughter has no idea what I do for a living, because we don't talk about this stuff in terms of health in our home, because I don't want it to be something she becomes obsessive about," she said, "so instead we just incorporate healthy eating in a way that becomes second nature, and you're eating that way.

She added, "You like the crunch of the carrot, and you're not obsessing over what it does in terms of health for your body."

A second program, titled "Healthy Fast Food," an instructional session on how to use "instant" pressure cookers, emphasized that foods make at home are healthier and help prevent obesity, while also being safe, quiet and convenient.

Guenther and Dunker shared recipes during both programs, and demonstrated cooking simple meals and shared samples with the fairgoers.