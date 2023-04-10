This year's Nebraska State Fair dirt acts feature bucking bulls, ATV aerobatics, powerful tractors and crashing cars.

On the fair’s opening day, Friday, Aug. 25, riders in the Ultimate Bullriding Tour will compete at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena. Tickets start at $25.

Often called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, bull riding challenges some of America’s toughest cowboys to stay aboard 2,000 pounds of bucking bull for eight seconds or receive a no-score. The Ultimate Bullriding Tour is presented by 880 KRVN and 93.1 The River.

New to the fair, the ATV Big Air Tour will provide its brand of thrills at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $13.

"This show delivers incredible stunts and gravity-defying jumps from some of the nation’s best ATV and off-road riders," says the State Fair. "ATVs, dirt bikes and BMX bikes take flight, performing amazing tricks that make the audience’s hearts race." The ATV Big Air Tour is presented by Country 96.

Returning to the State Fair for a second year, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $17.

The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the biggest of three sanctioned national pulling associations. With rear tires taller than the average person and engines that shake the ground, the equipment they use looks nothing like your grandpa’s tractor. This event is presented by News Channel Nebraska.

"Fairgoers who’ve witnessed Ultimate Bullfighters, sponsored by Grand Kubota, know the thrills in store at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena," the news release says. "In this freestyle event, bullfighters have 60 seconds to score points by performing dangerous stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit. The animals are not harmed, unlike in traditional bullfighting."

Ultimate Bullfighters is presented by 880 KRVN and 93.1 The River. Tickets start at $25. Included in the ticket will be Mutton Busting, which starts at 5 p.m.

Those attending at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Anderson Field will get to see the finale of the Nebraska State Fair Demo Derby Point Series. Tickets start at $17.

The 10 events that make up the point series begin on June 17 in Ravenna. Class events include Limited Weld, Bone Stock and Old School. The Demolition Derby is presented by Hits 106, 107.7 The Island, Rock 101.5, Y102 and KGFW.

Admission to all five events is limited, so enthusiasts will need to buy their tickets in advance at StateFair.org. All advance tickets include gate admission. Tickets go on sale to the public for all shows Friday, April 14, at StateFair.org.

This year's fair, with the theme of “Whatever Your Flavor,” runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4.