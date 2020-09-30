Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben Foundation commit to future of stock show

Nebraska State Fair officials said Tuesday that it “has proudly managed and grown the Aksarben Stock Show since 2018 and has every intention of continuing to do so for many years to come.”

State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg and Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith met with the Aksarben Foundation staff two weeks ago to discuss plans around future shows and to confirm a continued partnership with Aksarben as the show’s presenting sponsor, according to a release from the State Fair.

On Monday, the State Fair terminated Greg Harder, who was the Aksarben Stock Show director and livestock director for the State Fair.

In the Tuesday news release, Aksarben Foundation President Sandra Reding said, “We strongly support the Nebraska State Fair continuing to produce and manage the Aksarben Stock Show. Under the Nebraska State Fair, the Aksarben Stock Show has expanded its reach, grown the number of entries and participants and has continued to be a sought-after show for many in and around the state. The Aksarben Stock Show is a proud part of the Aksarben legacy, and we’re honored to continue our involvement with the show as the presenting sponsor.”