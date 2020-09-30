Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben Foundation commit to future of stock show

Nebraska State Fair officials said Tuesday that it “has proudly managed and grown the Aksarben Stock Show since 2018 and has every intention of continuing to do so for many years to come.”
State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg and Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith met with the Aksarben Foundation staff two weeks ago to discuss plans around future shows and to confirm a continued partnership with Aksarben as the show’s presenting sponsor, according to a release from the State Fair.
On Monday, the State Fair terminated Greg Harder, who was the Aksarben Stock Show director and livestock director for the State Fair.
In the Tuesday news release, Aksarben Foundation President Sandra Reding said, “We strongly support the Nebraska State Fair continuing to produce and manage the Aksarben Stock Show. Under the Nebraska State Fair, the Aksarben Stock Show has expanded its reach, grown the number of entries and participants and has continued to be a sought-after show for many in and around the state. The Aksarben Stock Show is a proud part of the Aksarben legacy, and we’re honored to continue our involvement with the show as the presenting sponsor.”
According to the release, “The partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Foundation has remained positive as each is committed to supporting and growing the 92-year-old livestock show. Though initially owned and managed by the Aksarben Foundation, the Aksarben Stock Show was transitioned away from the Foundation’s management beginning in 2018. The Aksarben Stock Show was moved to Grand Island in 2017 by the Aksarben Foundation, due in part to the impeccable grounds and location of Fonner Park, a move celebrated by show exhibitors and attendees.”
In a statement, Smith said, “Unquestionably, when an employee attempts to seize control and ownership of an employer’s assets without authorization or approval to do so, immediate termination is justified.”
“The Nebraska State Fair hadn’t foreseen this issue arising but is working to engage stakeholders from multiple areas to ensure the Aksarben Stock Show continues and remains successful long into the future,” according to the news release.
“We are still regrouping from a very successful and exciting 2020 Aksarben Stock Show last weekend,” Smith said in her statement. “Plans are already underway for the 2021 show, which now includes seeking a new show director, but we have every confidence in finding the right candidate and moving forward with another amazing show next year.”
Harder was fired the day after the conclusion of this year’s Aksarben Stock Show.
He and two other people had formed a corporation called Nebraskans for Youth Livestock. That entity, he said, was prepared to continue the stock show if the State Fair dropped its involvement.
“Despite the show’s tremendous growth in Grand Island, since the summer of 2019, some of the NSF board members have been clear about their intent to drop the show from the NSF roster. I was very, very worried about this strange shift in attitude,” Harder wrote in an email Monday to The Independent. “In consideration of the NSF board’s tumultuous behavior over the past year, I was very concerned about the show’s sustainability.”
He pointed out that the number of stock show participants increased significantly since he was hired.
The State Fair is the event administrator of the Aksarben Stock Show, says Chris Kotulak, who is chairman of the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, or GILCA.
GILCA is “the hosting entity for the Aksarben Stock Show, meaning that all of the elements of GILCA are in play to conduct the show and auction here in Grand Island,” said Kotulak, who is also chief executive officer of Fonner Park.
GILCA, a nonprofit organization, was formed in 2015. Its four principals are the State Fair, Fonner Park, the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The organization’s mission is “to promote livestock events at Fonner Park,” said Brad Mellema, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“If it’s got a hoof on it or a foot, it definitely falls under the umbrella of GILCA,” Kotulak said.
Ultimately, organizations “rent space from Fonner Park and GILCA facilitates that,” Mellema said.
Chamber President Cindy Johnson said that when the Aksarben Stock Show was recruited to Grand Island, she felt it “was a good fit for our community.”
Johnson said she believed that then, “and I continue to think that it is a great fit for Grand Island.”
She said her day-to-day involvement is not what it was 2016 and 2017.
“But I think throughout that transition, everyone was committed to having a top-quality show that was worthy of the Aksarben name,” she said.
Referring to the success the stock show enjoyed during the weekend, Johnson said that “it was important for our community to have this show, particularly this year.” It’s valuable for Grand Island to host the Aksarben Stock Show and other livestock shows.
GILCA facilitates the stock shows and recruits them, but “we’re not the association or the group that brings the show in. That’s not what we do,” she said.
“We provide the boots on the ground from the Grand Island side of thing to ensure that the Hereford or the Angus or the Aksarben Stock Show goes off without a hitch. But it’s not a ‘GILCA’ show,” Johnson said.
The shows are recruited to Grand Island “but usually there’s someone behind it that is actually running the show,” she said.
After a livestock organization agrees to come to Grand Island, GILCA “works closely with Fonner and State Fair on labor and facilities to facilitate that event,” Mellema said.
Johnson said the State Fair took over the Askarben Stock Show in 2018.
The first Aksarben Stock Show that GILCA was involved in was 2017.
“And at that time, we had a three-year plan,” Johnson said.
The first year, GILCA was going to watch the Aksarben Foundation staff put on the show. In year two, the Aksarben Foundation staff was “going to shadow us to make sure that we were ready to stand up the show on our own.” In year three of the agreement, the show was going “to transition to us without their assistance.”
The Aksarben Foundation, she said, was going to remain the show’s named sponsor.
In the spring 2018, former State Fair Director Lori Cox decided that the State Fair would be in better position to manage the Aksarben Stock Show because the fair managed livestock shows and GILCA doesn’t, Johnson said.
“But the Aksarben Stock Show has a strong reputation and we wanted to honor that reputation and enhance the show,” she said. “I think that there were some movements in that direction. I think that can still be undertaken. We’d love it to stay. We’d love for the Askarben Stock Show to be a Grand Island event for as many years as it can.”
The Aksarben Foundation, based in Omaha, is governed by a 20-person board.
“We are the sponsor of the show,” Aksarben Foundation Vice President of Marketing and Communication Julie Klug said of the Aksarben Stock Show. “We do not in any way manage or own the show at all. We merely sponsor it. It was our show for 90 years, and then it was transitioned to the Nebraska State Fair.”
Mellema said the CVB “couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome” of this year’s Aksarben Stock Show and its attendance. Walking through the show, “it appeared to be well-run, and it appeared to be well-received by its guests.”
The CVB saw the impact the stock show had on restaurants, hotels and shopping.
“We had the Junk Jaunt as well, but Aksarben played a key role in filling our city for the weekend,” he said.
“The Aksarben Stock Show is an important and keystone event for our community,” Mellema added. “And while the history is young here, the history is long within Nebraska and we will work hard to continue the tradition of Aksarben now in Grand Island.”
