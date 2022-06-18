Nebraska State Fair approves project estimates for ARPA-funded Fonner Park upgrades

The Nebraska State Fair board Friday approved project estimates for planned upgrades to Grand Island’s Fonner Park using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Though $20 million was awarded to the state fair by the Nebraska Legislature to improve drainage, the early project estimate from Olsson Engineering for the project is about $28 million.

Attending Friday’s meeting were Olsson Team Leader Matt Rief and Associate Engineer Brian Friedrichsen. The two detailed the plans for each of three sections of the fairgrounds, which will meet the requirements of the Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy.

NDEE is administering the project as a state revolving fund, which is utilized for water treatment systems and sewage systems, said board vice chair Dawn Caldwell.

“That means we have to meet a lot of certain criteria with how we can utilize those dollars, and those criteria all fall within the clean water act type things,” she said.

The project is guided by a $59 million master plan for the park announced in December. The effort brought together the city of Grand Island, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair and the 1868 Foundation.

“It was really important that we all look at it together because we have city property involved. We have all Fonner Park property involved. The 1868 Foundation spearheaded the master plan. And the State Fair, which was awarded the ARPA grant,” said Caldwell

The project is being divided into three zones. Zone 1 covers the livestock buildings and new construction and west to edge of the property, including maintenance buildings. Proposed upgrades include regrading, a rock/gravel drive and grass parking lots.

Olsson suggested paved aisles with grass parking between. The paving would facilitate needed storm sewers. The grass parking will be graded so that it can be paved later if needed.

Storm water will be pushed toward bioswales, which would filter water using rock and native grasses, and potentially some trees

“One of the things that’s required of this through ARPA is to do some green infrastructure. That helps with some of this runoff and provides some detention there,” said Rief

Zone 1 is estimated to cost $13 million.

Zone 2 covers the middle of the fairgrounds, from the event center to the south. Olsson proposed a storm sewer outlet to facilitate drainage, and drainage structures to address ponding that takes place in front of restrooms and storm sewers at Big Red Barn.

Toward the south, rather than bioswales, Olsson suggested rain gardens to improve pedestrian traffic areas.

A goal for the zone is to direct water away from city ditches by expanding the detention cell at the southeast corner and adding a new outlet to the Wood River.

Zone 2 improvements, and others, are estimated to cost $10 million.

Zone 3 starts east of Big Red Barn, and from the west side of the main race track. Similar water and sewer improvements and paved aisles were proposed, and a detention cell in the far northeast corner to allow some storm water to filter out, with a proposed new outlet to a city ditch. Solar lighting is also being suggested.

Estimated costs for Zone 3 is $6 million.

Caldwell noted that the project will have nothing to do with the north parking lot, which is the construction site for the proposed casino from Elite Casino Resorts.

“Everything this focuses on is truly state fair focused,” she emphasized.

Friedrichsen called the final estimate a “high level figure.”

“By implementing some of that storm water treatment, bioswales, permeable pavement, it’s going to cost more money. Hopefully we justified these to help with your eligibility,” he said. “As we move into design, we’re going to work within that $20 million budget.”

