Nebraska State Fair attendance tops 50,000

Slightly more than 50,000 people attended this year’s hybrid version of the Nebraska State Fair.

The turnstile count totaled 50,235, said Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. That figure was arrived at by volunteers using clickers at the fair entrances.

Ogg said the actual number of fairgoers is slightly greater than that number.

Certain gates were not manned the entire time. On the first weekend, the exhibitor gate got so busy that counting stopped.

People “were so busy directing traffic that they didn’t have time to count,” Ogg said.

Admission was free to the 11-day fair this year.

Last year’s rain-plagued affair drew 283,468, which was down 10% from 2018’s total of 314,805.

Ogg said last week that going into this year’s fair, officials expected the event might draw 10% of the normal number.

While this year’s event did not draw “huge numbers in terms of attendance,” he said, “I think a very respectable number of people came.”