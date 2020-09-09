Nebraska State Fair attendance tops 50,000

Slightly more than 50,000 people attended this year’s hybrid version of the Nebraska State Fair.
The turnstile count totaled 50,235, said Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. That figure was arrived at by volunteers using clickers at the fair entrances.
Ogg said the actual number of fairgoers is slightly greater than that number.
Certain gates were not manned the entire time. On the first weekend, the exhibitor gate got so busy that counting stopped.
People “were so busy directing traffic that they didn’t have time to count,” Ogg said.
Admission was free to the 11-day fair this year.
Last year’s rain-plagued affair drew 283,468, which was down 10% from 2018’s total of 314,805.
Ogg said last week that going into this year’s fair, officials expected the event might draw 10% of the normal number.
While this year’s event did not draw “huge numbers in terms of attendance,” he said, “I think a very respectable number of people came.”
Attendance was especially good among 4-H and FFA members. For those groups, the turnout was nearly 80% of what it would be in a normal year. So there was a “strong response from them,” Ogg said.
Serving 4-H and FFA was the fair’s “priority goal” this year, he said.
Fairgoers were kind, patient and “complimentary to the board and staff for hosting the event,” Ogg said.
Some years, members of the public might approach fair board members with a complaint or concern.
“This year it was just, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for having this,’” Ogg said.
Unlike the last couple of years, the rain held off until the fair was over.
“The weather was absolutely perfect,” Ogg said.
Photos: Nebraska State Fair August 30, 2020
barker 4 edit.jpg
ceceilia berggan edit.jpg
cow edit.jpg
dummies edit.jpg
eddie edit.jpg
food edit 2.jpg
gavin spiehs edit.jpg
goat eats edit.jpg
hayes mottl edit.jpg
IMG_4181 edit.jpg
IMG_4183 edit.jpg
IMG_4185 edit.jpg
IMG_4198 edit.jpg
IMG_4207 edit.jpg
IMG_4252 edit.jpg
IMG_4257 edit.jpg
IMG_4277 edit.jpg
IMG_4340 edit.jpg
IMG_4350 edit.jpg
IMG_4352.jpg
IMG_4355.jpg
IMG_4357.JPG
IMG_4367.jpg
IMG_4369.JPG
IMG_4372.jpg
IMG_4383.JPG
IMG_4420.jpg
IMG_4446.jpg
IMG_4451.jpg
Kate Dvorak.jpg
lane mottl 2.jpg
lane mottl.jpg
levi finn 2.jpg
levi finn.jpg
pig.jpg
sand sculpture.JPG
sheep boy.jpg
sheep show.jpg
sylus and nova rabbits edit.jpg
tractor.jpg
willamena smith.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.