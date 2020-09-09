 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Fair attendance tops 50,000
090320_FairFeature001_cs.JPG

John and Salome Korb, from Sutton, look at static 4-H exhibits in the Pinnacle Bank Expo building. The Korbs were happy to see so many exhibits at the scaled-down Nebraska State Fair this year. (Independent/Carissa Soukup)

 Carissa Soukup

Slightly more than 50,000 people attended this year’s hybrid version of the Nebraska State Fair.

The turnstile count totaled 50,235, said Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. That figure was arrived at by volunteers using clickers at the fair entrances.

Ogg said the actual number of fairgoers is slightly greater than that number.

Certain gates were not manned the entire time. On the first weekend, the exhibitor gate got so busy that counting stopped.

People “were so busy directing traffic that they didn’t have time to count,” Ogg said.

Admission was free to the 11-day fair this year.

Last year’s rain-plagued affair drew 283,468, which was down 10% from 2018’s total of 314,805.

Ogg said last week that going into this year’s fair, officials expected the event might draw 10% of the normal number.

While this year’s event did not draw “huge numbers in terms of attendance,” he said, “I think a very respectable number of people came.”

Attendance was especially good among 4-H and FFA members. For those groups, the turnout was nearly 80% of what it would be in a normal year. So there was a “strong response from them,” Ogg said.

Serving 4-H and FFA was the fair’s “priority goal” this year, he said.

Fairgoers were kind, patient and “complimentary to the board and staff for hosting the event,” Ogg said.

Some years, members of the public might approach fair board members with a complaint or concern.

“This year it was just, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for having this,’” Ogg said.

Unlike the last couple of years, the rain held off until the fair was over.

“The weather was absolutely perfect,” Ogg said.

Photos: Nebraska State Fair August 30, 2020

