Nebraska State Fair board votes to hold 4-H, FFA shows two separate weekends

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is just a more relaxed atmosphere, there is more opportunity for space and there is more opportunity for young people to show in both if they want to do that,” she said. “We are working really hard together to make sure we are accommodating that as much as we can.”

Ryan Hassebrook of Raymond, a Nebraska FFA ex officio board member, said Nebraska FFA also is in favor of the approved schedule change.

“It really puts them (exhibitors) in the ‘prime real estate’ spot of the fair,” he said. “It shows the willingness to allow those exhibitions to be the cornerstone on both the front and back end of the fair. It reiterates the commitment to working with other entities, other open-class shows and making sure that everything fits nicely within the broader scheme and goals of the fair, understanding that the youth component is primary with that.”

The State Fair board also voted unanimously Saturday to support LB371. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar, would remove language in an 1889 statute that states horse racing, gambling or any other games of chance shall not occur within 40 rods (220 yards) of a state or county fair when either are being held.