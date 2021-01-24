Nebraska State Fair board votes to hold 4-H, FFA shows two separate weekends

The Nebraska State Fair will continue to host Nebraska 4-H and FFA livestock shows on separate weekends this year.
At its meeting Saturday morning, the State Fair board voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from the board’s agriculture committee to hold the 4-H shows on the first weekend of the fair and the FFA shows on the second weekend.
At the 2020 Nebraska State Fair, 4-H livestock shows were held the first weekend, while FFA livestock shows were held the second weekend of the fair. Board member Dawn Caldwell of Edgar said that prior to last year’s State Fair, the 4-H and FFA shows always were held on the second weekend of the fair.
Board member Jeff Kliment of Valparaiso said the agriculture committee’s recommendation came after a survey showed that approximately 75% of Nebraska 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors favored the shows being on separate weekends.
He said the committee had in-depth discussions on the schedule change, various alternatives and the potential consequences of these alternatives prior to making its recommendation to the board.
“The committee also acknowledges the constraints, including the draft horse show having more limited exhibit space,” Kliment said.
Kathleen Lodl of Lincoln, a Nebraska 4-H ex officio board member, said Nebraska 4-H supports having the livestock shows held on two separate weekends due to the data it received from exhibitors supporting the change.
“It is just a more relaxed atmosphere, there is more opportunity for space and there is more opportunity for young people to show in both if they want to do that,” she said. “We are working really hard together to make sure we are accommodating that as much as we can.”
Ryan Hassebrook of Raymond, a Nebraska FFA ex officio board member, said Nebraska FFA also is in favor of the approved schedule change.
“It really puts them (exhibitors) in the ‘prime real estate’ spot of the fair,” he said. “It shows the willingness to allow those exhibitions to be the cornerstone on both the front and back end of the fair. It reiterates the commitment to working with other entities, other open-class shows and making sure that everything fits nicely within the broader scheme and goals of the fair, understanding that the youth component is primary with that.”
The State Fair board also voted unanimously Saturday to support LB371. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar, would remove language in an 1889 statute that states horse racing, gambling or any other games of chance shall not occur within 40 rods (220 yards) of a state or county fair when either are being held.
This past November, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 429, which amends the Nebraska Constitution to allow for casinos at six licensed racetrack enclosures in Nebraska. In addition to Fonner Park, those racetracks are in Columbus, Hastings, Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City.
Aguilar said last week that his bill would affect racetracks — and subsequent casinos built on its grounds — in Columbus and Hastings, in addition to Fonner Park. He said that without LB371, these racetracks would have to shut down their casinos during the Nebraska State Fair and county fairs, which could cost the state an estimated $1 million in revenue.
State Fair board member Boyd Strope said that the approved motion supports what Nebraska voters wanted.
Board chair Beth Smith said that no matter how board members personally feel about the gambling issue, Initiative 429 passed “overwhelmingly” and that the Nebraska State Fair board needs to support LB371.
“Whatever benefits Fonner Park benefits the state fair,” she said. “We specifically got into some maintenance issues yesterday (Friday) in maintaining our beautiful buildings that are now 12 years old. So the better Fonner Park can do, the better we can maintain our buildings. I think it is in the fair’s best interest to support this.”