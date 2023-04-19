This year's Nebraska State Fair concert lineup is complete.

Pop Evil will be the opening act for Bush on Friday, Sept. 1. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on the outdoor stage at Anderson Field.

The group was formed in North Muskegon, Michigan, in 2001, Pop Evil’s eighth album, titled “Skeletons,” was released in March. Among the band's eight No. 1 Billboard Rock singles are “Trenches,” “Torn to Pieces” and “Walking Lions.”

According to the band's biography, "Pop Evil is the bridge between life-affirming hard rock hit-making and the burgeoning new frontier of genre-bending postmodern playlists." The band's hits veer "between fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads," the bio says.

The band's music is particularly important in the Midwest, the bio says. "Fans who are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to support families with a 9 to 5 gig, rely on the music made by bands like Pop Evil to help them endure the daily grind."

The concert is presented by 104.1 The Blaze. Tickets are $66 in the pit and $46 for general admission.

Tickets for the complete Nebraska Lottery Concert Series are on sale. For more information, go to StateFair.org.