Nebraska State Fair concert sales brisk Friday

Sales were brisk in the opening hours Friday of ticket sales for four scheduled concerts planned at the Nebraska State Fair.
Earlier this week the Nebraska State Fair announced its concert lineup. The artists includes the “Happy Together Tour,” country rock band Kevin Costner and Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and country music singer Jon Pardi. They will perform Aug. 30, Sept. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday in the Nebraska Building and online at StateFair.org.
Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, told the fair board at its July meeting Friday in Grand Island that during the first three hours of sales more than 3,000 tickets were sold.
The biggest number of tickets were for the Happy Together Tour, the Older Nebraskans Day concert at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30. The tour brings together bands and musicians of the 1960s, including The Turtles, The Classics IV, The Cowsills, The Association, The Vogues and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.
That concert will be at the Heartland Events Center. Ogg said the number of tickets sold for that concert will fill about a quarter of the center’s seating capacity.
“You never know what to expect,” he said.
Kevin Costner and Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes and John Pardi will all perform in outdoor concerts at the Fonner Park training track and will be general admission tickets.
“I am thrilled with these numbers,” Ogg said of the opening rush of ticket sales.
He noted that the Happy Together concert has reserved seating at the Heartland Events Center. That may be the reason the concert sold about 1,000 seats in the first three hours.
Anticipation was high among State Fair fans this year about the delayed concert announcements. Ogg said the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard to schedule concert acts this year.
The announcement of this year’s concert schedule brought some online criticism, he said.
But, Ogg said, it is important for the board to know that, going into this year’s fair, “our financial position was unknown and the future was unpredictable.”
The fair had been struggling financially after two bad years. In 2019, heavy rain during the fair created a financial strain with unexpected expenses due to the rain and low attendance. Last year, the pandemic forced the fair to pare down its annual offering as both concerts and the carnival were canceled. That also created a strain on the fair’s finances.
Ogg said going into this year’s fair, the financial strain of the past two years forced the board to adopt a budget that had a conservative spending plan for concerts.
The fair board budgeted $325,000 for concert talent for this year’s fair. In contrast, the fair board budgeted more than $1 million for it ambitious concert lineup in 2019, which celebrated its 150th anniversary with concerts planned every day of the fair.
Also, Ogg said, the pared-down entertainment budget made it difficult for the fair to compete with other venues who had bigger budgets and could afford to pay top dollar for entertainment.
“To get these four acts for the $300,000-plus budget that we invested, we did well,” he said.
Costner’s band has performed well in concerts and has had a number of hit records. His concert tour is called “Tales from Yellowstone,” which reflects his popular television program, “Yellowstone,” which will return later this year with a new season. The finale of the last season left viewers wanting to know the fate of the Dutton family.
Costner also was recently a star of the movie “Let Him Go” along with Diane Lane.
Ogg also emphasize the affordability of this year’s concert lineup with no single ticket selling for more than $31.
People who purchase tickets to any of the concert performances will get into the fair without an admission charge. Along with the paid performances and the carnival, Ogg said fairgoers this year will be able to experience an estimated 4,555 hours of free entertainment in various forms. He said that equates to about 190 hours per day of no-cost entertainment for only the price of admission.
Fair board members also learned Friday that indoor vending space has been sold out - with 22 new vendors coming to this year’s fair and more than 260 vendors returning.
The board also learned that sponsorships for both the State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show have exceeded more than $1.2 million in combined sales, both exceeding their goals. There are 13 new State Fair sponsors and 10 new Aksarben sponsors.
The board learned that private donors have raised more than $15,000 to fund a Christian concert at the fair featuring the band We Are Messengers.
Scott Yound, the fair’s operations manager and a more than 20-year veteran of the Nebraska State Fair, will be leaving his job at the end of the month. There was no discussion about his departure.
Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 6. For more information, visit StateFair.org.