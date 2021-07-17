Nebraska State Fair concert sales brisk Friday

Also, Ogg said, the pared-down entertainment budget made it difficult for the fair to compete with other venues who had bigger budgets and could afford to pay top dollar for entertainment.

“To get these four acts for the $300,000-plus budget that we invested, we did well,” he said.

Costner’s band has performed well in concerts and has had a number of hit records. His concert tour is called “Tales from Yellowstone,” which reflects his popular television program, “Yellowstone,” which will return later this year with a new season. The finale of the last season left viewers wanting to know the fate of the Dutton family.

Costner also was recently a star of the movie “Let Him Go” along with Diane Lane.

Ogg also emphasize the affordability of this year’s concert lineup with no single ticket selling for more than $31.

People who purchase tickets to any of the concert performances will get into the fair without an admission charge. Along with the paid performances and the carnival, Ogg said fairgoers this year will be able to experience an estimated 4,555 hours of free entertainment in various forms. He said that equates to about 190 hours per day of no-cost entertainment for only the price of admission.