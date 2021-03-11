Nebraska State Fair confers official status on 3 hotels

Nebraska State Fair again has awarded the Grand Island Hospitality and Convention Trio official hotel status.

The trio consists of:

— Best Western Plus, 2707 Locust St.

— Boarders Inn & Suites, 3333 Ramada Rd.

— Super 8, 2603 S. Locust St.

According to Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair executive officer, the first designation as official hotel of Nebraska State Fair was in 2019.

Ogg said this collection of premier facilities will provide fair exhibitors, entertainers, judges and guests a first-rate experience during their stay for Nebraska’s largest annual event.

“As we celebrate Nebraska’s premier attraction, we want to provide an all-inclusive experience for those who come and stay with us during the fair,” he said. “From 4-H and FFA members to families on a mini-vacation, these hotels will provide an at-home experience.”

Located just down Locust Street, Ogg said, the hotel group is an easy drive from Nebraska State Fair with amenities such as daily breakfast, pools, gyms, shuttles to and from the fair and competitive prices.