Nebraska State Fair continuing to have problems booking concerts

With the Nebraska State Fair scheduled to start Aug. 27, it has yet to book two of its four planned concerts.
“I was so genuinely excited to bring to you today that we are ready to announce our concerts and to get on with sale of tickets the first of the month,” Bill Ogg, State Fair executive director, told the Nebraska State Fair board at its June meeting in Grand Island Friday.
But, he said, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, two of the three outdoor concerts that were planned to be announced for the State Fair, canceled.
“We are still searching,” Ogg said. “We have resources.”
He said one of the groups that canceled was excited to perform at the State Fair, along with 13 other concert dates, “had to decline all of them because they could not assemble the tour crew.”
Ogg said that was a cost of $100,000 per date for the band, which was not named.
Along with assembling a tour crew, bands are also canceling tour dates this summer because they could not get enough dates signed to economically justify the expense of touring.
“It is a myriad of issues that is really challenging,” Ogg said about finding concert bands.
He said the State Fair is not the only public event having trouble finding bands to perform concerts. Two other major Nebraska events have had bands cancel. Those events, like the State Fair, are scrambling to find available bands to fill the void.
Last year, the State Fair was not able to have concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aftermath of the pandemic is still being felt in the nation’s entertainment business.
Ogg said it was the goal of the fair this year to diversify its concert entertainment.
Along with three outdoor concerts that are planned for the training track at Fonner Park, there is also a concert planned at the Heartland Events Center during Older Nebraskans Day. Ogg said that concert has been booked.
He said they do have a “very attractive country artist” whon is booked to perform at one of the three outdoor concerts.
Ogg said he is holding off naming the two acts booked for the State Fair until he can secure the two other concerts.
The two acts that he is hunting to sign will be non-country bands.
“The idea is to appeal to broader audience and have something that appeals to everybody,” he said.
The most successful concert the fair ever hosted was by Pentatonic, which presented an outdoor concert that drew more than 12,000 guests.
Ogg also told the board that he expects livestock numbers to be good at this year’s fair.
But what has been challenging, he said, is the split schedule of having 4-H livestock events on the first weekend of the fair and the FFA livestock events on the second weekend, similar to what the fair did last year because of the pandemic.
“I did not anticipate how rough it would be or I would have been more reluctant to have you all (board) talk me into it,” Ogg said. “It is going to take some research to see how sustainable this particular schedule is.
“I think we have, effectively, made everybody mad and that is not really a good compromise,” he said. “I don’t think 4-H and FFA are happy with us anymore, even though they are the ones who really lobby hard for the separation. The domino effect of that has not been entirely positive.”