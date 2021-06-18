Nebraska State Fair continuing to have problems booking concerts

Last year, the State Fair was not able to have concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aftermath of the pandemic is still being felt in the nation’s entertainment business.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ogg said it was the goal of the fair this year to diversify its concert entertainment.

Along with three outdoor concerts that are planned for the training track at Fonner Park, there is also a concert planned at the Heartland Events Center during Older Nebraskans Day. Ogg said that concert has been booked.

He said they do have a “very attractive country artist” whon is booked to perform at one of the three outdoor concerts.

Ogg said he is holding off naming the two acts booked for the State Fair until he can secure the two other concerts.

The two acts that he is hunting to sign will be non-country bands.

“The idea is to appeal to broader audience and have something that appeals to everybody,” he said.

The most successful concert the fair ever hosted was by Pentatonic, which presented an outdoor concert that drew more than 12,000 guests.

Ogg also told the board that he expects livestock numbers to be good at this year’s fair.