Nebraska State Fair exhibits honor state's veterans, those killed in military service

The Nebraska State Fair always has emphasized youths and agriculture in its many exhibits and activities. But the fair also shares its space to honor Nebraska veterans.

Even though this year’s fair has been pared down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska veterans are still an integral part of the fair, with two static exhibits in the Nebraska Building during the fair, along with the Labor Day Veterans Ceremony.

The two static exhibits are the Hero Flight Memorial and the Remembering the Fallen Exhibit.

Jaime Parr, chief of sales and service for the State Fair, who helped organize the veterans exhibits as interim State Fair director, said veterans always have been a special part of the fair.

“We are here for them because they were there for us,” Parr said.

She said Remembering the Fallen is a tribute to Nebraska soldiers who died in combat defending their country.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Parr said.

She said the exhibit has been part of the Nebraska State Fair for many years and fair officials are proud to host it again, especially at this year’s fair, which has been drastically downsized due to the pandemic.