Nebraska State Fair exhibits honor state's veterans, those killed in military service

The Nebraska State Fair always has emphasized youths and agriculture in its many exhibits and activities. But the fair also shares its space to honor Nebraska veterans.
Even though this year’s fair has been pared down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska veterans are still an integral part of the fair, with two static exhibits in the Nebraska Building during the fair, along with the Labor Day Veterans Ceremony.
The two static exhibits are the Hero Flight Memorial and the Remembering the Fallen Exhibit.
Jaime Parr, chief of sales and service for the State Fair, who helped organize the veterans exhibits as interim State Fair director, said veterans always have been a special part of the fair.
“We are here for them because they were there for us,” Parr said.
She said Remembering the Fallen is a tribute to Nebraska soldiers who died in combat defending their country.
“They gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Parr said.
She said the exhibit has been part of the Nebraska State Fair for many years and fair officials are proud to host it again, especially at this year’s fair, which has been drastically downsized due to the pandemic.
The Hero Flight Memorial is new this year, Parr said, and honors all the participating veterans and the communities across Nebraska that sponsored Hero Flights to the nation’s capital for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.
The Hero Flight program has been popular in Hall County. Last October, Hall County sponsored its 10th Hall County Hero Flight. There were veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War era on the flight. They spent three days in Washington, D.C., seeing the various memorials honoring our country’s veterans. As with every trip, they returned home to a hero’s welcome at the airport.
The Hero Flight Memorial highlights the various trips to Washington that Nebraska veterans have made during the years.
“It is in recognition of those veterans who were able to make the Hero Flight,” Parr said. “It shows and tells a lot about how important that trip was for those veterans.”
With the addition of the Hero Flight Memorial at this year’s fair, she said, “we wanted to pay homage to our veterans and those who fight for our freedoms. It is something we can do all 11 days of the fair.”
Remembering the Fallen is put on by Patriotic Production, whose mission is to honor our country’s military, from today’s War on Terror going back to World War II, including those who have died while serving the U.S. The exhibit features photo memorials to the men and women from Nebraska who died in the line of duty.
Patriotic Production also put together the Hero Flight Memorial.
On Labor Day, the Nebraska State Fair Veterans Program will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Bosselman’s Party Pit. It will feature Travis Karr, a U.S. Marine and Operation Iraq Freedom veteran, as master of ceremonies. The Grand Island Veterans Club will be the color guard and Raychel Eckhardt will sing the national anthem.
Following the ceremony there will be the Show and Shine Car and Motorcycle Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature DJ Mike Spreng.
