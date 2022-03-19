Nebraska State Fair federal fund request dropped to $20M

The Nebraska State Fair is looking at $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for needed infrastructure improvements at Grand Island’s Fonner Park campus.

Gov. Pete Ricketts had originally included a $25 million investment in his biennium budget.

That amount has since been reduced, explained Executive Board Vice Chair Dawn Caldwell at Friday’s meeting of the Nebraska State Fair board.

“The governor had us in his budget for $25 million. The Unicameral is currently working to try to get to a place where they can approve a budget. They’re not there yet, and the state is eagerly awaiting that,” she said.

The state received $1.04 billion in ARPA funds in 2021.

Due to the number of ARPA fund requests, a smaller amount is being suggested for NSF.

An allocation of $20 million is being recommended instead by the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

“If you have an opportunity to visit with your own senator, or you run across someone say, hey, we genuinely appreciate that, it’s a big deal and we’re able to do a good portion of our project that we submitted,” Caldwell said.

The funds would be used to improve sewage system and storm drainage and to create a new wastewater system on the Fonner Park campus.

Lindsey Koepke, executive director for the 1868 Foundation, which serves the Nebraska State Fair, voiced support Friday for the ARPA fund allocation.

Koepke said the foundation is “grateful and thankful” for the $25 million proposal from Gov. Ricketts and the Legislature’s recommended $20 million.

“That is life-changing,” she said. “It makes me shake. It makes me giddy. Because that’s an opportunity to forever change the landscape of these grounds and really to forever change the landscape of Grand Island and central Nebraska.”

At the foundation’s annual Blue Ribbon Kickoff this year, a special thank you is being planned for the Legislature and Gov. Ricketts in response to the support, Koepke said.

Facility improvements at Fonner Park are needed, said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg in December, at a conference on NSF’s Fonner Park master plan.

“We’re to the point where several of those shows are outgrowing our facilities,” he said. “In a modest amount of two or three years, we’ll be at capacity.”

Hall County 4-H update

Kathleen Lodl, Nebraska 4-H program administrator, addressed growing concerns about poultry at Friday’s NSF board meeting.

On Wednesday, USDA confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Merrick County.

HPAI has also been detected in other states across the nation in 2022.

“It’s too soon to make any decisions at all, but we’re certainly keeping abreast of that, working with the Department of Ag on that and our poultry specialist to make sure that whatever we need to do, that happens,” Lodl said.

Alternative plans for “non-live” poultry shows are in place, Lodl said, and have been used before both at the State Fair and other Nebraska events.

Recycling at State Fair

NSF Director of Sales Hollie Evert lauded the amount of recycling that took place at 2021’s State Fair event.

Nebraska Recycling Council determines the fair’s waste diversion rate every year, Evert told the NSF board Friday.

The rate for 2021’s event was 82.5%, which Evert called “not bad.”

NSF provides the recycling council with numbers provided to the fair by its partners: Mid-Nebraska Disposal and O’Neill Transportation & Equipment.

“We keep track of what goes to recycling, like our cardboard, aluminum and plastic. Even our concessionaires have a compost bed where they throw food that does not get served,” she said. “We (also) take the fryer oil from our concessionaries and that gets picked up and recycled into biodiesel.”

She added, “Nebraska State Fair is doing its part to be good stewards.”

For more information about Nebraska State Fair, visit statefair.org.

