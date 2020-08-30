Nebraska State Fair honors its roots

The show must go on!
Each year the Nebraska State Fair brings in thousands of exhibitors, visitors, animals and vendors. And while this year’s Fair won’t exactly look like the fair we have all come to know and love, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get out there and support one of the biggest and best events Nebraska has to offer.
As Grand Islanders, we have much to be proud of when it comes to the State Fair. Even in an off year due to COVID-19, the Fair still has a good handful of vendors, places to eat and entertainment options.
One event that caught our attention at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce office is the Ultimate Bullfighter show at the Thompson Food Open Air Arena this past Friday and Saturday. The bravest freestyle bullfighters in the world went head-to-head with the meanest Spanish fighting bulls in the country, and each other, to crown the Ultimate Bullfighting Champion. This event was unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and certainly not one to miss in the future.
The Pump and Pantry Party Pit is in full swing with a local band performing live every night of the Fair. From country to 90s alternative rock, there will be a group that fits your mood. For those who are searching for something a little more spiritual, there will be a cowboy church service and a Lutheran church service at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. both Sundays of the fair.
At the heart of the Nebraska State Fair are the ag-focused events. The 4-H and FFA youth will have a strong presence this year. With shows and exhibits every day, there is plenty to see and learn.
Everyone’s favorite stock dogs will be back in action at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Five Points Bank Arena. The mounted shooters will be in town next weekend for an event reminiscent of the Old West.
While a pandemic has eliminated the rides and big-name concerts, this year’s State Fair continues to focus on the roots of what Nebraska is all about — agriculture, 4-H and FFA. We encourage you to attend this year and try something you have never done before. There are plenty of hidden gems offered at the Nebraska State Fair that will reinforce your faith in today’s youth and bring genuine smiles and good times for all.
Cindy Johnson is the president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at 308-382-9210 or cjohnson@gichamber.com
