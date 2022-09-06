Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island attendance up 8%

This year's Nebraska State Fair attracted 287,367 people over the course of its 11 days, an 8% increase over last year's fair.

The best-attended concert was ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, who attracted 6,628 people on Friday, Sept. 2.

The biggest daily attendance of the year was posted on Saturday, Sept. 3.

"The fair was amazing from our standpoint," said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg.

Final concessions numbers were not available Tuesday. Concessionaires were still tabulating their Monday numbers.

But through Sunday, food numbers were up 14% from a year ago. Carnival numbers were up 15%.

While fair officials were pleased, "What's really important is how our guests felt," Ogg said. "And there were some disappointments and frustrations."

"We had some heat issues and some folks struggling with that,' he said.

There were also a couple of injuries. The operator of an antique tractor touched a moving piece of the tractor "and cut his hand pretty badly," Ogg said.

But the fair becomes a small city each day, and accidents and injuries happen in a city, he said. He doesn't mean to minimize heat problems or injuries. They are "very disappointing to us," he said.

But when you assemble 20,000 or 30,000 people together in one place, "those kind of things happen," he said.

Ogg was satisfied with the fair's programming.

"I think the quality of experience that our guests had was worthy of their investment of their leisure time and leisure dollars," he said.

In addition, "I think we kept the facility relatively clean."

Ogg was impressed with the signage that informed people what was at the fair, how to see it and "how best to enjoy what they were interested in," he said.

"Our exhibits were outstanding," Ogg said, referring to what he affectionately calls "cattle, cookies and quilts."

Not only were the entries excellent, but they were well-judged and well-presented, he said.

Whether they won or not, the exhibitors felt "they had a good experience and a good opportunity," Ogg said. They felt they "were given a fair and qualified opinion of the products and animals that they brought to us."

In summary, he said, the concerts "were very well-attended. The diversity there was something that we were happy to offer. Actually, the cancellation of one country act and the substitution of a rapper, I think, benefited the fair and attracted people who otherwise were underserved from our talent lineup."

Lady A was to perform this past Saturday, but was replaced by Flo Rida.

Wednesday's performance by Los Tucanes De Tijuana and a focus on Latin music this past Sunday "was a real attraction to that community and, again, I think was important to the fair to showcase. That was a plus," Ogg said.

This year was the first time that fairgoers could carry alcoholic drinks around the fair with them.

Ogg said the system worked well.

"What our neighboring fairs have told us — the ones that have done it for decades — is that we would see fewer alcohol-related incidents and we would see increased sales."

Both of those predictions came true, Ogg said.

Instead of being restricted to certain areas, parents were able to walk around with their families while consuming alcohol and have a beer with their meal.

People were able to enjoy increased mobility. But the relaxed alcohol rule also led to an increase in sales.

"It motivates people to stay longer, so we've got a chance to have them eat and drink again," Ogg said.

That is why the concession sales were up, he said.

Last year's fair attracted 266,245 people.

The 2019 figure was 283,468.

This was Ogg's third year in charge of the Nebraska State Fair. The 2020 fair, his first, was limited because of COVID-19.

In reporting fair figures, Ogg says he uses a "very defensible, conservative" number.

Fair executives use different methods in tallying attendance, he says.

You can obtain hard data by scanning at the gates. "But we also have so many credentials that are out there that count for admission. Can you multiply all of those by 11? Well, some fairs do. And then your attendance is inflated because not everybody is going to come all 11 days. Some faithfully do. Some don't," Ogg said a year ago.

In 2017, the fair drew 379,108 people. In 2011 and 2012, attendance surpassed 330,000. The 2018 figure was 314,805.

Many concessionaires and carnival people who have come to the State Fair for years "say this was as strong and well-attended a fair as those years ago, where the reporting was in the mid-300,000s," he said Tuesday.