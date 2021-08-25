NEBRASKA STATE FAIR: Mighty Mouse, Vertigo among midway favorites

He’s cognizant of the fact that this is a state fair.

“People have pride in their state fair. And we take pride in what we do,” Zaitshik said.

Fairgoers don’t realize the expense of a carnival ride, he said. Some of the rides on the midway would take $2 million to replace.

For a variety of reasons, some rides don’t make it to an event as scheduled. But Wade Shows makes sure that if one drops out, it’s replaced with one of equal value.

The rides will be spread a little farther apart this year because of COVID-19.

Zaitshik brought up Wade Shows’ emphasis on safety. Not only do state inspectors look at the rides, but the company has a third-party ride inspector.

That man, Ed LaSalle, has been in the amusement park and carnival industry his whole life, Zaitshik said. He’s a “very safety-conscious person” who is certified by the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials.

LaSalle is at the fair now, and will be on hand throughout the 11-day run.