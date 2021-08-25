NEBRASKA STATE FAIR: Mighty Mouse, Vertigo among midway favorites

Teenagers and young adults should be happy to see the return of Mighty Mouse to the Nebraska State Fair.
That ride hasn’t been to the fair for six or seven years, said Gary Zaitshik, one of the managers of Wade Shows.
Mighty Mouse, also known as the spinner coaster, is a multi-level ride that occupies the biggest footprint of any ride on the midway, Zaitshik said. It takes six semitrucks to transport Mighty Mouse and a large crane to set it up.
Teenagers also are fond of Street Fighter 360, which will be back this year, Zaitshik said.
Another popular attraction is Vertigo, a swing ride in which riders are pulled up on a tower and then quickly twirled around.
In addition, fairgoers are fond of Rock Star and Typhoon. Rock music is played as people ride the latter attraction, which is also known as Himalaya.
Wade Shows will also provide the traditional favorites, such as Tilt-a-Whirl, the Spider, a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round. The presence of those favorites is important to many fairgoers, Zaitshik said.
Many people might not realize it, but Wade Shows also operates the sky tram at the State Fair.
Wade Shows cares about putting on a good carnival, Zaitshik said.
He’s cognizant of the fact that this is a state fair.
“People have pride in their state fair. And we take pride in what we do,” Zaitshik said.
Fairgoers don’t realize the expense of a carnival ride, he said. Some of the rides on the midway would take $2 million to replace.
For a variety of reasons, some rides don’t make it to an event as scheduled. But Wade Shows makes sure that if one drops out, it’s replaced with one of equal value.
The rides will be spread a little farther apart this year because of COVID-19.
Zaitshik brought up Wade Shows’ emphasis on safety. Not only do state inspectors look at the rides, but the company has a third-party ride inspector.
That man, Ed LaSalle, has been in the amusement park and carnival industry his whole life, Zaitshik said. He’s a “very safety-conscious person” who is certified by the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials.
LaSalle is at the fair now, and will be on hand throughout the 11-day run.
As the rides are being set up, LaSalle drives around “to make sure people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Zaitshik said. “He’s checking the pins, he’s checking the bolts, he’s checking to make sure the rides are leveled properly.”
Daily inspections are done an hour before the carnival opens.
Each ride has its own inspection page. Some rides have two or three pages of items to check.
The rides are set up by people who are trained and certified, Zaitshik said.
During the fair, LaSalle walks around looking and listening as the rides are operated during the day, he said.
Since January, when the carnival hit the road, the Wade Shows operation has been inspected several times each month, Zaitshik said.
That means the traveling carnival is safer than a stationary amusement park, he said.
“We’ve had a good safety track record over the years. I’m proud of it,” Zaitshik said.
Wade Shows is America’s largest family-owned provider of carnival and amusement rides. The company is based at Livonia, Mich., and Spring Hill, Fla.