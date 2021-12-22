Nebraska State Fair offering reduced ticket price holiday promotion

The Nebraska State Fair has the perfect stocking stuffer for that person hard to buy for, but appreciates a good corn dog and a round on the Ferris wheel.

The “Holiday Family Fun” ticket campaign offers gate admission and carnival wristbands at reduced prices. Special admission price is $4, while wristbands are $10 through the promotion.

The reduced prices are effective Dec. 17 – Dec. 31 (11:59 p.m.). Tickets and wristbands can be purchased at the Nebraska State Fair website, www.statefair.org.

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is slated for Aug. 26-Sept. 5.

The Nebraska State Fair reported 266,245 people attended the 2021 fair. “Pin where you are from” maps indicated last year’s visitors came from 43 states and 10 countries.