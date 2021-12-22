 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Nebraska State Fair offering reduced ticket price holiday promotion
0 comments
top story

Nebraska State Fair offering reduced ticket price holiday promotion

  • 0

The Nebraska State Fair has the perfect stocking stuffer for that person hard to buy for, but appreciates a good corn dog and a round on the Ferris wheel.

The “Holiday Family Fun” ticket campaign offers gate admission and carnival wristbands at reduced prices. Special admission price is $4, while wristbands are $10 through the promotion.

The reduced prices are effective Dec. 17 – Dec. 31 (11:59 p.m.). Tickets and wristbands can be purchased at the Nebraska State Fair website, www.statefair.org.

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is slated for Aug. 26-Sept. 5.

The Nebraska State Fair reported 266,245 people attended the 2021 fair. “Pin where you are from” maps indicated last year’s visitors came from 43 states and 10 countries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Kearney Volunteer Fire Department firefighters thanked for collective 175 years of service

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts