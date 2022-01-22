Nebraska State Fair projects $200K profit for 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is projecting a profit of $202,437.10 for 2022.
The NSF board met Friday in Kearney to discuss this year’s budget.
Projected revenue for 2022 includes:
- Administration/admissions: $2.07 million
- Sales: $605,350
- Sponsorships and marketing: $391,550
- Beverages: $116,200
Deputy Executive Director Jamie Parr said many of the state fair’s key features will result in financial losses. Events are projected with the largest loss of $1.17 million.
“The state fair brings a tremendous amount of entertainment to the annual event, and the events department is not credited for admissions to the fair because that’s something the events team cannot control,” Parr said.
This is accounted for under the administration department, she added.
The projected financial losses are
- Operations: $965,288
- Agriculture: $486,700
- Competitive exhibits: $172,000
- 4-H: $108,200
- FFA: $75,500
“They all show a net loss, but they are the reason we’re here,” Parr said. “It makes sense that we have these other departments also to contribute so we can end up at the end of the year with $202,437, as long as we operate according to the budget, which is certainly our goal.”
Care was taken for revenue and expenses for each department to be even more accurately reflected in this year’s budget, Parr told the NSF Board on Friday.
“In preparing the 2022 budget, each department team started with their department financial history in the form of 2020 actuals, the 2021 budget and the 2021 actuals,” she said. “The team used the history and also factored in their strategies for adjustment for 2022.”
Executive Director Bill Ogg called the losses and resulting profit defensible for the nonprofit organization.
“We are a State Fair and our purpose, our mission, is agricultural education, exhibition and wholesome competition. Those events are not profit centers,” he said. “By department, we’re losing $2 million. Well, that’s why we’re here. I defend that, and totally support it.”
Other factors to consider this year and into the future are increasing costs of labor and ongoing inflation.
“Our actuals over the years are much better than the $200,000 we’re projecting,” he said. “But again we fully intend to outperform that.”
Nebraska Lottery funding for 2022 is projected at $4.4 million with the city of Grand Island contribution of $440,000, according to the budget.
Asked how the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park project will affect lottery revenue, Ogg said it will not have a significant impact on the 2022 budget.
In the future, though, a decline of 10% to 12% in lottery revenue is projected by the Nebraska Lottery’s annual report, Ogg said.
“The reality is, your lottery player is a different mindset than your casino gambler,” Ogg said. “Your casino gambler will play a lottery ticket as a lark occasionally. That’s fine. Your lottery ticket buyer is a faith-purchaser, if not an addicted purchaser. They may go to the casino, but they’re always going to buy that lottery ticket.”
He added, “I don’t think it’ll be as detrimental to the lottery revenues as some people may be concerned.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts has proposed dedicating $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements at Fonner Park in this year’s state budget.
The amount was requested by the 1868 Foundation for needed infrastructure upgrades, which includes new parking surfaces and improved surface and underground drainage.
The requested ARPA funds are a part of NSF’s overall Fonner Park master plan, a three-phase, $59 million expansion effort, as detailed at a Dec. 22 press conference.
Ogg applauded its inclusion in the recommended budget, but warned “it’s not a done deal.”
“I very much encourage everyone to visit with your legislators to support that,” he said. “Now it’s pure politics, and there’s lots of cheeping birds out there for this funding.”