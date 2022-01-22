Nebraska State Fair projects $200K profit for 2022

- 4-H: $108,200

- FFA: $75,500

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They all show a net loss, but they are the reason we’re here,” Parr said. “It makes sense that we have these other departments also to contribute so we can end up at the end of the year with $202,437, as long as we operate according to the budget, which is certainly our goal.”

Care was taken for revenue and expenses for each department to be even more accurately reflected in this year’s budget, Parr told the NSF Board on Friday.

“In preparing the 2022 budget, each department team started with their department financial history in the form of 2020 actuals, the 2021 budget and the 2021 actuals,” she said. “The team used the history and also factored in their strategies for adjustment for 2022.”

Executive Director Bill Ogg called the losses and resulting profit defensible for the nonprofit organization.

“We are a State Fair and our purpose, our mission, is agricultural education, exhibition and wholesome competition. Those events are not profit centers,” he said. “By department, we’re losing $2 million. Well, that’s why we’re here. I defend that, and totally support it.”