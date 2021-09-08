Nebraska State Fair revels in a good year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The per capita numbers will be good compared to 2018 and 2019.

“I think our actual attendance is not going to be as strong as what was reported then,” he said. “And again, I’m not challenging the numbers then, or whatever. I’m just going to be confident in the numbers that we share,” he said.

“But our food and beverage revenue is up; our carnival revenue is up. And so even if there were some less people here, they invested in the fair more,” Ogg said, referring to fairgoers’ financial investment.

A total of 7,740 tickets were sold for Saturday night’s Jon Pardi concert, which was outdoors.

“It was a great, well-behaved crowd,” Ogg said. “They were having fun. So that just was really neat.”

Banda Los Sebastianes, also outdoors, attracted 1,500 people Friday night.

“We would have loved to have entertained more. But again those 1,500 came and had a great time,” he said.

Kevin Costner and Modern West drew about 2,500 Thursday night to a show that was moved into the Heartland Events Center.

Once again, Ogg said, “Those who came I think were well-entertained.”