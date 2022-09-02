NEBRASKA STATE FAIR: Ricketts meets with fairgoers, local business owners

Gov. Pete Ricketts visited the Nebraska State Fair Friday.

Through the day Ricketts toured the fairgrounds, met with fairgoers, visited with business owners and dined with the Nebraska Cattlemen's Association.

"The State Fair as always is great," Ricketts told The Independent. "It's an opportunity to be able to highlight our state's No. 1 industry, agriculture. We've got beautiful weather. It's going to be a great day."

An absolute must for the governor while at the fair is visiting the Beef Pit, he shared.

"The Beef Pit is always a must-do. You've got to get to the Beef Pit," he said. "And I've got to go find pork belly on a stick. I've got to track that one down!"

An advocate for "Buy Nebraska," Ricketts said the State Fair is a great showcase for the state's many products.

"You see a lot of Nebraska vendors around here," he said. "There's also a lot of craftspeople. You have woodworkers, people who are quilting, bakers. You have so many people who bring their unique talents to the State Fair. It's a great chance to be able to connect with them, and really get great Nebraska products."

Nebraska State Fair particularly highlights the state's great agriculture, said Ricketts.

"It gives people an opportunity to see what great care our producers take of the land and their animals," he said. "This is a big deal for the producers who bring their animals in. These young people get to show off what they've been able to do over the course of the year."

It is also an opportunity for people who don't have that connection to the farm or ranch to be able to make that connection, said Ricketts.

"My mom grew up on a farm, so I remember when I was growing up we would go to grandpa's farm, but my kids don't have that experience," he said. "More and more Nebraskans don't have that direct connection to agriculture. This is an opportunity for them to see what it means to be an agricultural producer, what they do, what's their lifestyle, how they raise the animals."

He added, "Food doesn't come from a store. It comes from the hard work of our producers here in the state."

Nebraska Cattlemen Association Board President Brenda Masek said the day's lunch with Ricketts went very well.

"Usually the governor always takes a day to come to the State Fair, to the Beef Pit here, and eat with us," she said.

Masek applauded Ricketts' efforts on behalf of Nebraska's producers.

"We've been very, very pleased with the work he's done for agriculture in this state over the last eight years," she said. "He's taught himself about agriculture. Being from big business, not coming from an agriculture background, he has really understood what the major economic engine in this state is."

The Beef Pit is receiving many visitors this year, said Masek.

"We were 200 sandwiches ahead for yesterday, which is really good," she said. "The last few years, with COVID and all the setbacks it's been pretty slim for the Beef Pit and everything in the state fair. This year is looking good."

To see the Nebraska State Fair gatebook and daily schedules, visit statefair.org/gatebook-daily-schedules.