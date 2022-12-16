 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska State Fair: Special being offered for gate passes, carnival wristbands

  • Updated
  • 0

Based out of Unadilla Nebraska, Nowear BMX provides an X-Games style show by a professional BMX freestyle stunt team. They will be performing on a daily basis at the Nebraska State Fair.

  Special prices on Nebraska State Fair gate passes and carnival wristbands are being offered as part of a Holiday Flash Sale through Dec. 24.

  A gate pass is available for $5 (a savings of $7) as part of the sale. A carnival wristband, which normally sells for $40, is going for $15.

 There is a maximum of eight per purchase.

  Each gate admission and carnival wristband is valid for any one day of the 2023 fair.

  To purchase them, visit www.etix.com.

