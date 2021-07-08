Nebraska State Fair still seeking volunteers

Last year, because of the pandemic, there were only about 200 volunteers. Normally, they average 800 volunteers since the fair first came to Fonner Park in 2010.

“It has been going really well so far,” she said about the 2021 recruitment process. “We have seem a tremendous wave of individuals come to sign up. We are seeing a lot of new individuals, such as newly retired people, stay-at-home moms and those who haven’t tried or considered volunteering in the past, who are giving it a try this year.”

Last year, because of pandemic concerns and a vaccine was not yet available at fair time, many people were hesitant to volunteer at the fair. Many of the volunteers are seniors, who also were the most vulnerable to the virus.

The volunteer program has been a big benefit to the State Fair as volunteers average about 15,000 hours during the fair.

Lierman said recruiting this year is a little bit slower compared to past years. People are still a little cautious because of the pandemic, especially as variants of the virus are making headlines around the world.