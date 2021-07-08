Nebraska State Fair still seeking volunteers

With the Nebraska State Fair set to start on Aug. 27, volunteers still are needed for the event, according to Courtney Lierman, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s vice president for workforce development.
Lierman works with the Nebraska State Fair in coordinating and recruiting the volunteer workforce for the 11-day fair.
“We are well into the recruitment process in getting volunteers signed up for the Nebraska State Fair,” she said.
With the Fourth of July behind us, Lierman said, “we are in full force” when signing up volunteers for the fair.
“It is all hands on deck as we plan for a full Nebraska State Fair this year,” she said.
Last year, the State Fair, while still running its full 11 days, was pared down because of the ongoing COVID-19 virus as concerts, the carnival and other events were canceled.
Lierman said the volunteer recruiting campaign starts in early May when the annual Volunteer Appreciate Banquet takes place.
“We will be recruiting all the way up until the fair begins,” she said.
Volunteers range from school kids to senior citizens. Lierman said there are a variety of jobs available for volunteers. They operate three volunteer shifts daily during the fair.
Last year, because of the pandemic, there were only about 200 volunteers. Normally, they average 800 volunteers since the fair first came to Fonner Park in 2010.
“It has been going really well so far,” she said about the 2021 recruitment process. “We have seem a tremendous wave of individuals come to sign up. We are seeing a lot of new individuals, such as newly retired people, stay-at-home moms and those who haven’t tried or considered volunteering in the past, who are giving it a try this year.”
Last year, because of pandemic concerns and a vaccine was not yet available at fair time, many people were hesitant to volunteer at the fair. Many of the volunteers are seniors, who also were the most vulnerable to the virus.
The volunteer program has been a big benefit to the State Fair as volunteers average about 15,000 hours during the fair.
Lierman said recruiting this year is a little bit slower compared to past years. People are still a little cautious because of the pandemic, especially as variants of the virus are making headlines around the world.
“If we learned anything last year, there is still a fear of the unknown and people are a little bit more cautious than they would typically would be, but we are still getting a great response from our volunteers,” she said.
What Lierman is finding, though, is that people who didn’t volunteer last year due to the pandemic are excited about coming back to volunteer during the fair.
“A lot of them didn’t want to take last year off, but they did because of health reasons,” she said.
Where they need volunteers the most are for the evening and weekend shifts, especially during the Labor Day weekend, when the fair has drawn some of its largest crowds of 150,000 people or more.
“That is when we really need the most help, during the weekends,” Lierman said.
Volunteers also come from the business and manufacturing sectors of Grand Island’s economy. Lierman said the chamber sponsors the Battle of the Businesses, in which local businesses are encouraged to see how many of their employees sign up as volunteers.
“It is going well this year as we already have several businesses participating in the program,” she said.
To sign up to volunteer, visit statefairvolunteer.org or call Lierman at 308-382-9211.